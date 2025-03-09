Vibe Defeat Ignite in Sunday Home Match

March 9, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (8-8) defeated the Indy Ignite (8-7) in four sets on Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena. With the set scores staying very close the entire match. Both teams scored no less than 22 points in each set, with the fourth set ending 33-31. This is the Vibe's second win over the Ignite in the 2025 season, making their record against Indy be 2-1.

On offense, middle blocker McKenna Vicini recorded the team-highest .368 hitting percentage followed by opposite hitter Merritt Beason hitting .325. Outside hitter Leah Edmond and Beason led the team with 16 kills each.

Defensively, Vibe recorded 13 blocks, tied for their second-highest total in a match on the season, compared to Indy's 9. In the back row, setter Marlie Monserez led the dig bracket with 22 digs, which marks her season's high.

The Vibe will be on the road for their next match against Grand Rapids Rise on Thursday, March 13th. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Then the Vibe will return to Gas South Arena to take on San Diego Mojo on Saturday, March 15th.

Notes

Each set had a minimum of 22 points scored by each team, with the fourth set extending to 33-31

Setter Marlie Monserez covered the back row with her season's high 22 digs

Outside hitter Leah Edmond and opposite hitter Merritt Beason both recorded 16 kills each for the team's high

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 9, 2025

Vibe Defeat Ignite in Sunday Home Match - Atlanta Vibe

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.