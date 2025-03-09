Fury Fall in Four to Orlando Valkyries

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Fury (4-11) lost in four sets to the Orlando Valkyries (11-4) on Sunday night. The Valkyries attacked at a .251 efficiency while the Fury trailed at a .123 attacking efficiency. Columbus out-dug the Valkyries (73-72), but the Valkyries controlled the match at the net, earning 11 blocks to the Fury's nine. Orlando's Brittney Abercrombie who was named the Pro Volleyball Federation's Player of the Week earned the most digs (18) and kills (19) for her team, attacking at a .326 efficiency. Izabella Rapacz tallied 20 kills for the Fury at a .231 attacking efficiency.

SET ONE

Orlando led by two points early in the match at 7-5. Columbus went on a five-point run to bring the score to 10-7 with a couple of aces from Raina Terry in the middle of that run. The Fury continued their lead with a three-point scoring run from Kaylee Cox. After a kill, block and winning an overpass joust, Cox brought the Fury up 20-15. With back-to-back kills from Brittany Abercrombie, Orlando shrunk the Fury lead to 20-17. A service error from Wilma Rivera started a run for Orlando, tying the score at 21-21. The teams traded points till a Terry block set Columbus ahead 25-24. A Terry and Cox kill were the difference in the Fury taking the first set 27-25.

SET TWO

The match started tight, tied up at 5-5, but Orlando got a lead and sustained it the duration of the set. Behind the offense of Orlando middles Natalie Foster and Kaz Brown, the Valkyries got up 11-8. A kill from Kaley Rammelsberg at 11-9 took her to the service line where she got an ace and shrunk the Orlando lead to 11-10. Fury tied the set at 16-16 with a Terry block. Back-to-back kills from Izabella Rapacz took Columbus ahead 18-17. Tied again at 19-19, Fury then took a lead at 20-19 with a kill from Abby Walker. After two Fury hitting errors, Columbus was down 23-20. An Abercrombie block sealed the set win for Orlando at 25-21.

SET THREE

After starting down 0-3, the Fury fought to cut the Valkyries lead. Rapacz generated two kills and a block to score the Fury's first three points 3-5. Orlando started to separate and gained a greater lead with an Abercrombie kill and ace taking them up 13-8. Valkyries got ahead 17-10. A kill from Rapacz and a couple from Cox brought the score to 21-15. Orlando went on to win the set 25-18.

SET FOUR

A kill followed by an ace for Rammelsberg, brought the Fury just a point behind Orlando at 5-4. Fury battled to defend, digging a lot of the Valkyries offensive attempts, but Lindsey Vander Weide scored three kills to keep Orlando ahead 8-5. Several long rallies later, the score was tied at 12-12 before the Fury gained their first lead of the set 13-12. Orlando was tough to get past with five blocks on the set. The Valkyries won the match with a 25-21 fourth set win.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury return home to Nationwide Arena to take on the Vegas Thrill [7-8] on Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

