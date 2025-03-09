Rise Blocking, Efficient Offense Fuels First Road Win in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The best blocking team in Pro Volleyball Federation showed up once again Sunday night in San Diego, as the Grand Rapids Rise tied its team record with 18 blocks in a 3-1 victory over the Mojo. In addition to their dominant defense, the Rise hit .275 - their fourth-best hitting percentage of the season - with multiple attackers contributing offensively across the court.

The Rise, earning their third straight win and second consecutive victory over the Mojo, won on the road by set scores of 25-17, 28-30, 25-15, 25-18. This marked the first time in team history that Grand Rapids secured a win against the Mojo inside Viejas Arena in San Diego, having lost the previous three matchups.

One of the many contributors was opposite hitter Naya Shime, who missed the last six matches due to injury. She contributed 12 kills (.265) and eight digs in her first match back. Middle blocker Ali Bastianelli was also unstoppable at the net with 11 kills and no attack errors on 16 swings. Her .688 hitting percentage ranked as the second-highest in Rise history for players with 10 or more attack attempts in a match.

Defensively, fellow middle blocker Alyssa Jensen posted a season-high six blocks, building on her two five-block performances in the previous matches. She is the only Rise player to record five or more blocks in three straight matches. Jensen also tied her pro career-high with six kills.

The Rise used a 7-0 run, turning a 5-2 deficit into a 9-5 lead, to take control of the first set with Carli Snyder at the service line. Snyder notched her team-leading 16th ace of the season in the frame, as the Rise hit an impressive .385 while holding San Diego to a stark -.065. Fueled by that dominant defensive showing that included four blocks, the Rise rolled to a 25-17 victory. Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine had a block to go with her team-high four kills on seven swings (.571).

Briggs-Romine finished with a match-high 20 points on a season-high 17 kills (.429).

Grand Rapids dug out of another hole early in the second set after San Diego raced out to a 10-4 lead. Snyder's first block of the match pulled the Rise even at 17-17, and then opposite hitter Kaleigh Nelson stepped up with three straight blocks to put Grand Rapids ahead, 22-19. The Mojo responded by taking the next three points and then staved off three set points at 24-23, 25-24, and 26-25. A clutch kill from Shime stopped a San Diego set point at 28-27, but back-to-back kills from Maya Tabron and Kendra Dahlke sealed the marathon set for the Mojo, 30-28.

It was the longest set of the season for both teams, but their longest all-time battle came last season on Feb. 23, 2024, when the Mojo edged the Rise in a thrilling 36-34 first set.

Despite a narrow loss in the second set, the Rise responded with confidence in the third, pulling away for a 25-15 win. Briggs-Romine extended her ace streak to five straight matches, with eight total in her last eight. She also led the team with six kills (.455) in the frame, securing her third straight double-double.

Rise setter August Raskie also secured her 10th double-double of the season with 40 assists and 11 digs. Meanwhile, libero Elena Oglivie collected a match-high 18 digs. As a team, the Rise finished with 70 digs, the most they've recorded in a non-five set match this season.

Grand Rapids never trailed in the fourth set, hitting .323 and put down seven blocks. A side-out kill from Briggs-Romine sealed the set at 25-18, giving the Rise a 3-1 victory.

Notes

The Rise and Mojo wrapped up their four-match regular season series with the Rise claiming three of the four matchups, a reversal of last season when the Mojo went 3-1 against Grand Rapids. This season, the Rise won 10 of the 14 sets played between the teams.

During their current three-match win streak, the Rise have claimed the opening set and the third frame in every match.

Grand Rapids secured its first road win of the season when tied 1-1 after two sets. The Rise are now 3-8 all-time in such situations.

Former Rise libero/setter Sarah Sponcil started the match for the Mojo and had 13 assists and five digs through two sets before being replaced by DaYeong Lee.

Elise McGhee led San Diego with 15 kills (.231), while Ronika Stone and Dahlke both finished with 11 points.

GR 25 28 25 25 - 3

SD 17 30 15 18 - 1

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Paige Briggs-Romine 17, Naya Shime 12, Ali Bastianelli 11; Assists - August Raskie 40, Camryn Turner 9, Elena Oglivie 5; Aces - Carli Snyder 1, Briggs-Romine 1; Blocks - Alyssa Jensen 6, Kaleigh Nelson 3, Briggs-Romine 2, Bastianelli 2; Digs - Oglivie 18, Briggs-Romine 13, Raskie 11.

SD: Kills - Elise McGhee 15; Kendra Dahlke 9, Ronika Stone 7; Assists - DaYeong Lee 28, Sarah Sponcil 13, Shara Venegas 2; Aces - Jenaisya Moore 2, Stone 1; Blocks - DaYeong 3, Stone 3, Dahlke 2; Digs - Venegas 16, Dahlke 14, Tabron 13.

A - 1,848

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 7-8 / Thu., March 13 vs. Atlanta Vibe, 7 p.m.

San Diego: 5-10 / Thu., March 13 at Orlando Valkyries, 4 p.m. PDT

