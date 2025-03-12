Vibe at Grand Rapids for Third Match-Up this Season

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (8-8) are on the road on Thursday, March 13th, to compete against the Grand Rapids Rise (7-8) in the Van Andel Arena. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on YouTube.

The Vibe face off against the Rise for the third time in the 2025 season. Atlanta's record against Grand Rapids on the season is 1-1.

In their last match-up, the Vibe (5-5) secured a 3-1 victory over the Rise (4-5) on February 13, 2025, at Van Andel Arena, marking their first win over the Rise in the 2025 season. Atlanta's defense was dominant, recording 70 total digs, led by libero Morgan Hentz with 21 digs and setter Marlie Monserez contributing 20. Offensively, the Vibe had four players hitting over .300, including outside hitter Pia Timmer (.348), middle blocker Taya Beller (.474), middle blocker Khori Louis (.429), and Monserez (.400). Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the team with 17 kills, while opposite hitter Anna Dixon added 14. On the service line, the Vibe totaled 10 aces, with Edmond contributing four, tying her for the league lead in aces with 21.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be back home in Gas South Arena for their next match on Saturday, March 15th against the San Diego Mojo. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

