Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Orlando Valkyries: March 13, 2025

The San Diego Mojo will face the first-place Orlando Valkyries for the third time this season.

Game 16: San Diego Mojo (5-10) at Orlando Valkyries (11-4)

San Diego and Orlando will square off for the third time this season and first time in Orlando since the season opener this Thursday, March 13 when they meet at Addition Financial Arena at 4 p.m. PT. The Valkyries have won both previous matchups this year, collecting the victory in the season opener on January 9 with a sweep before topping the Mojo in four sets in San Diego on January 16.

The Mojo and Valkyries have met six times heading into Thursday's contest with the series tied, 3-3. San Diego has an all-time record of 2-1 in Orlando, but the Valkyries have won the each of the last two games overall.

Former Mojo outside hitter and current Valkyrie Lindsey Vander Weide will face her former squad for the third time. Vander Weide ranked second on the team in scoring last season with 3.4 points per set and earned PVF Player of the Week honors after establishing league records with 32 points and 30 kills in the last match between the Mojo and Valkyries on May 9.

Tune-In

The game will air nationally on the Roku Channel.

A.J. Kanell (play-by-play) and Madison Fitzpatrick (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

San Diego dropped a four-set match to Grand Rapids on Sunday, snapping a two-game home winning streak. Outside hitter Elise McGhee led the scoring for the Mojo, totaling 15 points on 15 kills, while outside hitter Kendra Dahlke added 11 points with nine kills and two blocks and added 14 digs.

All-Star middle blocker Ronika Stone continued her high caliber play, adding another double-digit point contributor for the Mojo with 11 points, courtesy of seven kills, three blocks, and an ace. Setter DaYeong Lee came off the bench in the second set and provided immediate production for the Mojo, registering 28 assists while adding three blocks, and libero Shara Venegas led San Diego with 15 digs.

Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke has been one of the top players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking among the top 10 in kills (186/6th), kills per set (3.58/8th), points (202/7th) and points per set (3.88/9th).

Stone remains a force among middle blockers in the league, ranking fourth in the league in total blocks (32) and blocks per set (0.58). Middle blocker Regan Pittman has also been among the best middles in the league, totaling 54 blocks, tied for 10th in the PVF, while averaging 0.81 blocks per set, the third-best average in the league. She has also collected six aces on the year and is averaging 0.19 aces per set, the 10th-best mark in the league.

Lee is fourth in the PVF in total assists with 531 total assists on the year and fifth in assists per set averaging 10.21 per frame. Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.96 digs per set with 187 total digs, the second-bests mark in the PVF in both categories.

San Diego is one of the best blocking teams in the league, ranking third in the PVF averaging 2.36 blocks per set. The Mojo has had at least 10 blocks in four of the last five games.

Orlando Valkyries Outlook

Orlando heads into play on Thursday atop the PVF standings and riding a league-record nine-game winning streak. The Valkyries also hold the best home record in the league at 7-1 and rank second with six overall sweeps.

Rookie middle blocker Natalie Foster has tallied a PVF-record 34 service aces this season and is leading the league averaging 0.61 aces per set. She has registered three in each of the last three games and at least two in the last eight. Foster ranks second in the league with a .363% hitting percentage, third in with a 44.9% kill percentage, and is tied for eighth with 27 blocks on the year.

Opposite hitter Brittany Abercrombie leads the league with 264 kills, 4.63 kills per set and 5.11 points per set, while here 291 total points is second and her 40.7% kill percentage is seventh. Middle blocker Kazmiere Brown is tied for fourth in the PVF with 32 total blocks and setter Pornpun Guedpard is second with 11.31 assists per set and third with 577 total assists.

Former Mojo setter August Raskie added 13 assists for the Rise with eight digs, three blocks and one kill.

