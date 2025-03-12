Rise Embark on Four-Match Homestand, Starting with Vibe and Ignite

March 12, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

This Week's Matches

RISE (7-8) vs. Atlanta Vibe (8-8) // Thu., March 13 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: YouTube at 7 p.m.

Season Series: 1-1 Overall, 0-1 Home. Third of four meetings overall, second of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 4-3 Overall, 1-2 Home

Noteworthy: Grand Rapids kicks off a four-match homestand, the longest of the season. This is the third matchup of the season between the Rise and Vibe. Grand Rapids swept Atlanta in their first meeting on Jan. 19, marking the first three-set match between the two franchises. Atlanta answered with a 3-1 win in Grand Rapids on Feb. 13. All-time, the Rise lead the series with a 15-14 edge in sets, but the Vibe have scored one more point (639-638) across the 29 sets played.

RISE vs. Indy Ignite (8-7) // Sat., March 15 // Noon // Van Andel Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 11:45 a.m.

Watch: YouTube at Noon

Season Series: 0-1 Overall, 0-0 Home. Second of four meetings overall, first of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 0-1 Overall, 0-0 Home

Noteworthy: The Rise face the Ignite for the first time at home in franchise history. Indy won the inaugural contest between the two teams on Jan. 16 with a 3-0 home sweep by set scores of 25-18, 28-26, 25-16. The Ignite are 6-1 at home, but 2-5 on the road this season.

On the Rise: The Rise's season has been a rollercoaster, starting with a three-match losing streak, followed by four straight wins, and then a five-match losing skid. Grand Rapids is back on an upswing after sweeping the Vegas Thrill (3/2) and San Diego Mojo (3/5) - first time in franchise history the Rise have won back-to-back 3-0 matches - before winning their first match in San Diego (3/9) to extend their current win streak to three matches.

The Grand Wall: The Rise lead the League in total blocks (179) and blocks per set (3.09), powered by one of the League's top blockers. Ali Bastianelli ranks second with 44 blocks. Grand Rapids set a PVF record for blocks in a three-set match with 18 in the March 2 over Vegas, tying the team record for most blocks in any match. The Rise registered another 18-block match on Sunday in the four-set road win against San Diego. Alyssa Jensen has become the only Rise player to record five or more blocks in three straight matches, and she is coming off a pro career-best of six kills and six blocks against the Mojo.

PBR Emergence: Outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine has been a key contributor for Rise, starting the last five matches and reaching double-digit kills in each. She has posted three straight double-doubles with 10 kills (.500) and 10 digs against Vegas on March 2, 10 kills (.259) and a season-high 15 digs against San Diego on March 5, and then a season-high 17 kills (.429) and 11 digs in the rematch against San Diego on March 9. Over these five matches, she has also totaled nine blocks and an ace in every contest.

Beyond Rookie Status: Since taking over as the starting libero after the third match of the season, rookie Elena Oglivie out of Stanford has been a reliable passer and defensive standout for the Rise. She currently leads the team with 177 digs and is on pace to break the Rise's single-season dig record of 275, set by Emiliya Dimitrova last year. To surpass that mark, Oglivie would need to average just 7.5 digs per match - a feat well within reach given her consistency, with double-digit digs in each of her last 11 matches. She's also contributed 41 assists this season, averaging 2.7 per match.

