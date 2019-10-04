Veteran Defenseman Bruyere Returns for Fourth Season in Pensacola

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers announced Friday the signing of Nathan Bruyere for the 2019-20 season.

Bruyere hails from Eagle Lake, Ontario, Canada and is entering his fourth season of professional hockey, all of which he has played with the Ice Flyers. He is known for his booming shot from the point and his large stature at 6 feet 4 inches and 240 pounds. In 139 games with the Ice Flyers, he has scored 29 times, added 41 assists for 70 points, and accumulating 89 penalty minutes.

"Signing back with Pensacola was an easy decision for me," Bruyere stated. "I can't wait to get my fourth season underway as an Ice Flyer and to compete towards bringing another championship back to the city of Pensacola."

Head Coach Rod Aldoff added, "I'm excited to have Nate back for another year. I expect Nate to have an exceptional year, and he has the ability to be an elite player in our league every night."

In 2016-17, Bruyere was named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team. He played college hockey in Canada for Lakehead University. Prior to that he played for the OCN Blizzard of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, where he was named to the Second All-Star Team in 2012-13.

"Nate has next-level talent and can be a difference maker day in and day out. So I'll be looking for him to come in and play with all the confidence in world and be a leader out there for us," Aldoff commented.

Bruyere finished by saying, "I'm extremely excited to get back to the Gulf Coast and play in front of the passionate fans once again at the Hangar."

The Ice Flyers' opening weekend is in two weeks with games on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:35 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:05 p.m. Single game tickets and group tickets are now available.

Training camp begins Wednesday, Oct. 9 with sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday has only a morning session at 10 a.m. with the team traveling to Pelham, Ala. for an exhibition game against the Birmingham Bulls Friday at 7 p.m. There will then be a session Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. All camp sessions are open to the public with the Bay Center only being accessible through the main level doors next to the Box Office.

