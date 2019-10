Thunderbolts Announce a Packed Schedules of Promotional Nights

October 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have announced several big nights for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

It begins with the home opener, October 19, presented by Old National Bank, where the first 1,500 fans at the door will receive thundersticks. On October 29, the Thunderbolts will play host to their annual Education Day, where thousands of area students will attend a special 10 a.m. start at the Ford Center. The first of several special SPHL promotional games begins with Mossy Oak Game Night on November 2, which will showcase one of three Mossy Oak camo-inspired jersey designs and feature in-game Mossy Oak product giveaways and promotions. Fans will also be able to purchase shirts, hats and replica jerseys featuring their favorite team's logo in Mossy Oak brand camo patterns.. On November 8, the Thunderbolts will hold their annual Military Night, which will salute area soldiers and veterans for their service to our Country. Past and present soldiers can purchase tickets for five dollars, as well as purchase up to five more tickets for five additional people at that five dollar price.

The Thunderbolts will play host to a postgame skate sponsored by Swonder Ice Arena, where fans can bring their skates and glide on the Ford Center ice on November 15. The very next night will be a big one as Oakland City University presents Faith and Family night, where the school will give away a $12,000 scholarship to one lucky area student attending the game.

On December 7, the Thunderbolts will hold their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, where fans can bring stuffed animals to that night's game and toss them out onto the ice. The stuffed animals will be collected and given to needy area children. Then on December 14, the Thunderbolts will take part in the league's Peanuts Night, which will showcase specialty jerseys from OT Sports featuring classic Peanuts characters such as Snoopy and Charlie Brown. Then the month wraps up with the Thunderbolts will ring in the new year with fireworks on December 31. Fan will also receive a 2020 Thunderbolts calendars

January 18 will bring the very popular annual Star Wars Night back to the Ford Center, with . Then on January 31, the Thunderbolts will pay homage to area police, fire fighters and emts with First Responders Night. first responders can purchase tickets for five dollars, as well as purchase up to five more tickets for five additional people for nine dollars each. February 1, the Thunderbolts will play host to Hoosier Lottery Night. On February 7, the Thunderbolts will play host to Deaconess Heart Health Night. February 29 will be one of the SPHL's Nickelodeon Night, which will celebrate the popular series Paw Patrol. The game will showcase special Nickelodeon-themed jerseys from OT Sports.

March 14 will be Player Trading Card Giveaway Night presented yondellbasell. March 15 will be another Swonder Arena Postgame Skate Night. Then on March 21, the Thunderbolts will take part in the SPHL's Marvel Super Hero™ Nights, where the team will wear specialty jerseys from OT Sports featuring their logo alongside Marvel characters including Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk and Thor. Fans will get one more chance to take to the Ford Center ice with a Swonder Ice Arena Postgame Skate Night. The season concludes with Fan Appreciation weekend on April 3-4, where the Thunderbolts will honor their loyal fans, as well as the City of Evansville's first professional hockey champions on the tenth anniversary of them winning the AAHL title.

Individual game tickets as well as great deals on both season and group tickets are available by calling 812-422-BOLT or visiting the Ford Center ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2019

Thunderbolts Announce a Packed Schedules of Promotional Nights - Evansville Thunderbolts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.