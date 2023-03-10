Veteran Broadcaster Greenwald Hired as Voice of Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Thursday the hiring of veteran broadcaster Doug Greenwald as the club's new play-by-play voice on CJNU 93.7 FM.

Greenwald spent the past 20 seasons with the Fresno Grizzlies who, until 2021 were members of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. He has called regular season games for the San Francisco Giants in addition to broadcasting their spring training games for 12 years.

Prior to joining Fresno in 2003, the 48-year-old worked for the Burlington Bees (Midwest League, 1997), Shreveport Captains/Swamp Dragons (Texas League, 2000-01), and Modesto A's (California League, 2002). Greenwald recently completed his second season behind the microphone for the women's basketball program at the University of California, Davis.

Greenwald's late father Hank Greenwald enjoyed a long career as a Major League broadcaster, spanning 18 seasons with the Giants, New York Yankees, and Oakland Athletics.

Goldeyes President Sam Katz said, "Doug Greenwald's career in professional baseball is in a category well beyond what you would normally see in the MLB Partner Leagues. He has 20 years of experience calling Triple-A baseball as well as working Major League games."

Katz added, "Sometimes you need to go after the "big fish" and the Goldeyes are very fortunate to have Doug Greenwald doing play-by-play this season. After talking to Doug on many occasions it became very clear that he lives, eats, and breathes baseball."

General Manager Andrew Collier said, "The Goldeyes have a long history of great broadcasters. It was important to the organization that we provide our fans with someone that will not only call a great game, but also who will represent the Goldeyes to the level we have come to expect. I'm looking forward to listening to Doug this season as a new era of Goldeyes baseball begins."

Greenwald holds a Broadcast Journalism degree from Boston University. He replaces Steve Schuster, who accepted a data analyst position in the New York Mets' organization in January.

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

