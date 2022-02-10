Versatile Lachance Returns for Fourth Season

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed infielder Kevin Lachance on Thursday.

Lachance hit .326 with a career-high nine home runs and 49 RBI in 97 games for the Goldeyes last season. The Clifton, Virginia native tied for 10th in the American Association in batting average, while adding 57 runs scored, 20 doubles, four triples, 14 stolen bases, and 38 walks. Defensively, Lachance committed just seven total errors while seeing action at second base, third base, centre field, and left field. The 27-year-old had three hitting streaks of seven-plus games, including a career-high 11-game streak from August 11th-22nd. Lachance reached base with a hit, walk, or hit by pitch in 87 of his 97 games.

"I'm thrilled Kevin has chosen to play with us again," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He had a fantastic season both offensively and defensively in 2021. Kevin is a true professional."

Lachance enters his sixth season of professional baseball, and has a career .282 batting average and .374 on-base percentage in 277 games played. A right-handed hitter and defender, Lachance was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th round in 2016 out of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (Baltimore, Maryland). After making the Goldeyes' roster out of spring training in 2019, Lachance batted .372 over 13 games before his contract was purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lachance split time with four Arizona affiliates throughout the remainder of the season, and helped both the High-A California League's Visalia Rawhide and the Short Season-A Northwest League's Hillsboro Hops win championships. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Lachance has a lifetime .297 average with two outs and runners in scoring position (138 at bats). Lachance still holds the University of Maryland, Baltimore County career stolen bases record, having swiped 82 for the Retrievers from 2013-16.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 11 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Freisis Adames

C Hidekel Gonzalez

OF Logan Hill

IF Kevin Lachance

RHP Josh Lucas

OF Max Murphy

RHP Luis Ramirez

LHP Travis Seabrooke

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Jhon Vargas

1B David Washington

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

