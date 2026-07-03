Vernon Adams Jr. Connects for His Fifth Touchdown Pass!

Published on July 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Vernon Adams Jr. delivers his fifth touchown pass against the Toronto Argonauts on the FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 2, 2026

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