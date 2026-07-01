Stampede Bowl up Next as Stamps Saddle up to Rein in Argos

Published on June 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders vs Toronto Argonauts

Week 5

McMahon Stadium

Thursday, July 2

7 p.m. MT

Radio: QR Calgary

TV: TSN (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)

Coming off their first win of the season, the Calgary Stampeders (1-2) meet their initial East Division opponent of 2026 when the Toronto Argonauts (2-1) pay a visit on Thursday for the second edition of the Stampede Bowl.

The early-July matchup will help kick off the world-famous Calgary Stampede, which inspired the team's moniker announced on Oct. 11, 1945. Last year's Stampede Bowl was won by the Red and White over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with Vernon Adams Jr. claiming Most Valuable Player honours.

The Stamps won 41-33 in Week 4 when they travelled to Kelowna to play the BC Lions. Dedrick Mills scored the first receiving touchdown of his career before Jalen Philpot, Quincy Vaughn and Tevin Jones found the end zone on offence and Tyreik McAllister ran back a 90-yard punt return untouched for another six points.

Toronto also won a high-scoring affair last week with a 40-34 victory in Regina. The Argos - who took just three penalties for 22 yards against Saskatchewan - scored on a punt return of their own from Janarion Grant.

Following Thursday's showdown, the Stampeders will gear up for a home-and-home series with Montreal beginning in Quebec on Saturday, July 11. The Argonauts will be back on the road to take on the Bombers. Calgary and Toronto will reconvene at BMO Field exactly five weeks from their upcoming encounter.

Second edition of the Stampede Bowl

After tremendous success in 2025, the Stampede Bowl returns this season as the Stamps again partner with the Calgary Stampede to deliver the Greatest Outdoor Show on Turf. The game coincides with the start of the 113th annual and 10-day-long celebration of our city's western heritage. There will be a performance from the Calgary Stampede Showband during player introductions.

East Fan Zone fun

Located in the parking lot outside the Stamps Store and Ticket Office, the expanded East Fan Zone will operate from 5 to 7 p.m. with attractions including:

- Coors Original cowboy hats distributed to fans 18+ years of age (while supplies last)

- DJ trailer

- Fancy Faces face painting

- 2026 Grey Cup booth

- QR Calgary live on location

- Toyota vehicle display

- Century Downs VR bike race

- Brookfield Residential mechanical bull

- Firehouse Subs activation

- Stampeders player autographs from 5 to 6 p.m.

Pre-game concert

Calgary-based country singer Alex Hughes will be taking to the stage in front of the Stampstron before the action gets underway on the field.

National anthem

"O Canada" will be performed by Brett Kissel, a 23-time winner at the Canadian Country Music Awards and an Alberta native.

Coin toss

Two Canadian Olympic athletes will be participating in the coin toss. Freestyle skier and two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikael Kingsbury will be alongside short track speed skater and four-time Olympic medalist Courtney Sarault.

Kickoff drum

Calgary Flames defenceman Zach Whitecloud will be energizing the crowd with the kickoff drum.

World's Fastest Cow challenger

Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver, 2012 Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee and current CFL on TSN panelist Milt Stegall will be racing the World's Fastest Cow once the first quarter is complete.

Halftime entertainment

County music superstar Dasha - just the second solo female country act to ever hit one billion streams thanks to her 2024 single "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" - will be the Halftime Headliner.

Trophy presentation

The red and silver Stampede Bowl trophy featuring the event's horsehead logo will be awarded to the winning team following the final whistle.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 30, 2026

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