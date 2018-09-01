Vermont's Late Rally Falls Short as 'Cats Win

BURLINGTON, VT - The Tri-City ValleyCats edged out the Vermont Lake Monsters on Saturday night, winning their fourth straight game by a score of 6-3 at Centennial Field.

Vermont stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, as Felipe Tejada locked down his second save of the year.

Tri-City's starter Juan Pablo Lopez earned the win. pitching the first five innings of the game and only allowing two runs to score in the third.

The ValleyCats set the pace early on though, scoring two runs of their own in the first inning.

Oscar Campos and Luis Encarnacion smacked back-to-back doubles to give the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead.

After Marcos Brito and Jonah Bride used run-scoring hits to tie the game in the third inning, Tri-City regained the lead in the fifth.

Carlos Machado brought Deury Carrasco home on a groundout that made the score 3-2 Tri-City.

One inning later, Logan Mattix provided the 'Cats with all the insurance that they would need. Mattix hit his second home run of the season out to left field, scoring Austin Dennis and making the score 5-2 Tri-City.

After Felipe Tejada balked in Vermont's final run, Oscar Campos brought home the last of Tri-City's with an RBI-double in the eighth inning to score Granden Goetzman.

In total, the ValleyCats' offense racked up 11 hits, including six for extra bases.

Luis Encarnacion led the team with three hits on the night, while Campos and Dennis each tacked on a pair.

With their fourth straight win, the ValleyCats have now pulled a season-high 11 games above .500, having already clinched a spot in the playoffs earlier this week.

After closing out the regular season with two more games in Vermont on Sunday and Monday, The ValleyCats will begin the New York-Penn League playoffs on Wednesday, September 5, with their opponent and the location of the first game still yet to be determined.

