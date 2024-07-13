Vermont First Team to 20 Wins with Road Victory Over North Adams.

July 13, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







NORTH ADAMS, Ma. - Vermont became the first team to reach 20 wins this summer with a nail-biting 8-6 victory at Joe Wolfe Field over the North Adams SteepleCats.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 8 - North Adams 6

Records: Vermont (20-8) | North Adams (12-18)

Location: North Adams, Ma.| Joe Wolfe Field

Rapid Recap

Vermont exploded with six runs in the first inning off of three walks, an error and two hits to make it 6-0.

North Adams slowly clawed their way back to make it tied, off the back of a four-run second inning, before making it 6-6 in the bottom of the fifth.

Vermont took the lead in the eighth off a bunt single from Tyler Ganus and a sacrifice fly from Josiah Ragsdale, and Tyler Cox picked up the save with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.

Game Notes

WP: Jacob Lapham (1-0) | LP: Rob Moynihan (0-1) | Sv: Tyler Cox (1)

Josiah Ragsdale extended his hitting streak to five

Beau Root has reached base safely in each of his last ten games.

DM Jefferson extended his on-base streak to nine games.

North Shore has left 23 runners stranded in the last two games.

Vermont left less than 10 runners stranded for the first time in five games.

Up Next

Vermont heads back home to take on the Sanford Mainers for the fifth time and look to secure the regular season series win at Montpelier Recreation Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM..

