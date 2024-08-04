Game 1 of NECBL Semifinals Suspended, Will be Resumed in Sanford on August 5

August 4, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release









Sanford Mainers' Jacob Lapham in action

MONTPELIER, Vt. - The top seed Vermont Mountaineers and No. 4 seed Sanford Mainers were delayed multiple times because of rain and fog. The game was suspended in the top of the seventh with the Mainers ahead 7-4. The game will be resumed in Sanford, Maine on Monday, August 5 at Goodall Park and completed before game two of the series will be played later on in the day. All games will be on ESPN Plus. Stay tuned to our social media platforms for times when the game is being resumed.

Box Score

The Basics

Score : #1 Vermont 4 - #4 Sanford 7

Records: Sanford (2-0) | Vermont (2-0)

Location: Montpelier, Vt. | Montpelier Recreation Field

2024 NECBL Semifinals: Game one suspended in the seventh inning with Sanford leading 7-4 and up to bat.

Rapid Recap:

Sanford threatened in the first with a couple of two out walks. Jacob Lapham gave up an infield single to second, and the runner at second tried for home. A heads up play by Tyler Ganus at first threw CJ Willis out at home.

Vermont pushed the first run of the game across in the home half. DM Jefferson reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on a throwing error by the shortstop. He scored on a two-out line drive to center by Brennan Hyde.

The Mainers tied things up in the second. A fielder's choice with runners on the corners allowed Raymond Velazquez to score. Sanford had two runners in scoring position, but Lapham got a pop up to first to strand them both.

Two errors on one play scored a run and put the batter on third base with a dropped flyball to center and an overthrow. Evin Sullivan drove in the second unearned run of the inning to give Sanford a 3-1 lead.

Vermont tied the game with back-to-back home runs to start the third inning. DM Jefferson blasted one over the right field wall on an 0-2 pitch, while Hyde hit a 1-1 pitch just inside the left field foul pole to make it 3-3.

Sanford scored two runs to take a 5-3 lead in the fourth. A solo shot by Caleb Shpur. Jackson Tucker scored on a Colin Barczi single.

Vermont cut back into it as Josean Sanchez scored on a RBI groundout by Josiah Ragsdale ground out to make it 5-4.

Johnny Knox kept his team within a run, as he worked around a leadoff walk in the fifth inning. He got a flyout and then back-to-back strikeouts.

The Mainers got another run with a two-out single by Devan Bade to make it 6-4 in the sixth.

Sanford tacked on a solo shot to make it 7-4 in the seventh before being suspended.

