Mountaineers-Mainers, Gulls-Blues Highlight NECBL Semifinals Action

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - After a thrilling first round of the 2024 NECBL Playoffs, the semifinal matchups are set, and all of the higher seeds advanced. Here are your series matchups with a trip to the championship on the line.

#1 Vermont Mountaineers vs #4 Sanford Mainers

The Mountaineers and Mainers both swept their first-round opponents, advancing to face each other in the semifinals. The Mountaineers swept the Sharks while the Mainers swept the SwampBats. The two north division rivals are very familiar with one another, as the Mountaineers won the season series over the Mainers with a 4-3 record. Game one is set for tonight at Montpelier Sports Complex, with first pitch at 6:30 PM. You can stream the entire series exclusively on ESPN+.

#2 Newport Gulls vs #3 Bristol Blues

In a rematch of the 2023 Fay Vincent Sr. Cup Championship, the Newport Gulls and Bristol Blues will square off once again in the playoffs, this time in the semifinal round. The Gulls swept their first-round series over the Valley Blue Sox with an extra-innings win on Saturday, while the Blues also swept their series against the Mystic Schooners. The two teams played twice in the regular season, with both teams winning their home games. Game one is scheduled for tonight at Cardines Field at 6:30 PM. You can stream the semifinal series exclusively on ESPN+.

With the playoff field down to four teams and a thrilling first-round, only two will advance for a shot at the Fay Vincent Sr. Cup in 2024. Bring on the action!

The New England Collegiate Baseball League is a wooden bat college summer league that fields teams in all six New England states. Partially funded by Major League Baseball, the New England League started play in 1994 and has sent over 230 alumni to the Major Leagues with nearly 30 alumni taken in the first round of the MLB Draft. For continuing coverage of the NECBL, visit NECBL.com and follow the league on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

