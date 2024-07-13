NECBL Announces 2024 All-Star Game Managers

BRISTOL, CT - The coaching staffs of the Newport Gulls, led by manager Mike Coombs, and the Vermont Mountaineers, led by manager Mitchell Holmes, will lead the East and West teams, respectively, at the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game.

The coaching staffs for the annual showcase event of the league are determined by the teams with the best records at the conclusion of games on Friday, July 12th. The Vermont Mountaineers have the best record in the NECBL at this point at 19-8. With this record, the Mountaineers lead the North Division and the four teams in the West Division (currently led by Bristol at 15-14) that comprise the West All-Star Team.

The East All-Star team is composed of representatives from the teams in the Coastal Division, and the Sanford Mainers. This group will be led by the Newport Gulls Manager as Newport has the best record of this group at 18-11.

Coombs has been in the Gulls organization since 2005, and is a recent Gull's Hall of Fame member. In his time in Newport, Coombs has won four NECBL titles (2005, 2009, 2012 and 2014). This selection to manage the All-Star Game will mark Coach Coombs seventh time receiving this honor. Prior to this season, Coombs returned as a manager of the Newport Gulls after a few seasons away.

Before Newport, Coombs played collegiately at Seminole Community College and University of South Florida as a catcher and outfielder, Following this, he played professional baseball within the Detroit Tigers organization. Outside of his time playing, Coombs has an extensive coaching resume having coached for the University of South Florida and the Milwaukee Brewers organization to name a few.

Coombs' Gulls have a 18-11 record, leading the Coastal Division by two and a half games over the Martha's Vineyard Sharks. The Gulls lead the league in hits (254) currently.

On the other side, Holmes is making his third consecutive appearance as an All-Star Game manager. He currently has his Mountaineers sitting at 19-8, one and a half games ahead of the Keene SwampBats in the North Division. The Mountaineers are leading the NECBL in batting average (.262), and have a team ERA of 3.45. Holmes is currently in his third season as manager of the Vermont Mountaineers. However, prior to this Holmes acted as a hitting coach for the team Charlie Barbieri in 2021.

In just his first season as manager, Holmes led the Mountaineers to a 32-12 record, tying the 2022 Bristol Blues and the 2006 Newport Gulls for the NECBL's best record.

Outside of the NECBL, Holmes is an assistant coach for the College of the Holy Cross Baseball team. Prior to coaching, Holmes played baseball at SUNY Cobleskill.

The 2024 NECBL All-Star Game will be at the historic Muzzy Field, home of the Bristol Blues, on Sunday, July 21st. For more info on tickets please reach out to the Bristol Blues front office. click here.

More coming soon!

