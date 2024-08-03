Vermont Will Host Sanford in the NECBL Semifinals on Sunday, August 4 in Game One

August 3, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vt. - The No. 1 seed Vermont Mountaineers will host the No. 4 seed Sanford Mainers in the 2024 NECBL Semifinals series. The winner of this series will take on the winner of the other series between the No. 2 seed Newport Gulls and No. 3 Bristol Blues in the NECBL Finals. Game one between the Mainers and Mountaineers will be exclusively on ESPN Plus.

The Series (Best of Three Games)

No. 4 Mainers at No. 1 Mountaineers | Recreation Field | 8/4/24 | 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 Mountaineers at No. 4 Mainers | Goodall Park | 8/5/24 | 6:30 p.m.

No 4 Mainers at No. 1 Mountaineers | Recreation Field | 8/6/24 (If Necessary)

For more information about the 2024 NECBL Postseason, check out the NECBL website.

For continuing coverage of the Vermont Mountaineers, bookmark thevermontmountaineers.com and follow the Mountaineers on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the New England Collegiate Baseball League message board...





New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.