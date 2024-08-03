Vermont Will Host Sanford in the NECBL Semifinals on Sunday, August 4 in Game One
August 3, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)
Vermont Mountaineers News Release
MONTPELIER, Vt. - The No. 1 seed Vermont Mountaineers will host the No. 4 seed Sanford Mainers in the 2024 NECBL Semifinals series. The winner of this series will take on the winner of the other series between the No. 2 seed Newport Gulls and No. 3 Bristol Blues in the NECBL Finals. Game one between the Mainers and Mountaineers will be exclusively on ESPN Plus.
The Series (Best of Three Games)
No. 4 Mainers at No. 1 Mountaineers | Recreation Field | 8/4/24 | 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Mountaineers at No. 4 Mainers | Goodall Park | 8/5/24 | 6:30 p.m.
No 4 Mainers at No. 1 Mountaineers | Recreation Field | 8/6/24 (If Necessary)
