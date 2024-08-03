Vermont Advances to NECBL Semifinals with Series Sweep of Sharks

August 3, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







OAKS BLUFF, Mass. - The No. 1 seed Vermont Mountaineers swept the 2024 NECBL Quarterfinal series matchup against the No. 8 seed Martha's Vineyard Sharks to advance to the NECBL Semifinals with a 18-12 victory on Saturday afternoon. The game was suspended on Friday night in the top of the second inning due to fog.

The Basics

Score: #1 Vermont 18 - #8 Martha's Vineyard 12

Records: Martha's Vineyard (0-2) | Vermont (2-0)

Location: Oaks Bluff, Mass. | Shark Tank

2024 NECBL Quarterfinals: Vermont wins series 2-0

Rapid Recap

Once play resumed in the top of the second, the Sharks tacked onto their 4-2 lead with a solo shot in the bottom of the second to make it 5-2.

Vermont answered in the top of the third to tie the game. A single and a one-out walk put two runners on. Andrew Mannelly doubled to score both runs, making it 5-4. Johnny Knox singled to tie the game at five runs.

A leadoff solo shot in the third by Andrew Yu made it 6-5 in favor of the Sharks.

Vermont loaded the bases in the fourth with a single and two walks. Tyler Ganus and Josiah Ragsdale both scored on an error by the secondbasemen to give the Mountaineers a 7-6 lead.

With Vermont clinging to a one run lead, the Sharks loaded the bases with no outs. Derek Benzinger got a huge strikeout and an inning ending double play to escape the inning with the one-run lead.

The Sharks looked for a quick seventh inning, retiring the first two batters. However, Vermont extended their lead with four runs all with two outs. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases. Casey Bishop singled in two runs while Brandon Fish also drove in two runs with a double.

The Sharks got three runs back to make it 11-9 in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out three-run home run by William Lybrook.

The Mountaineers offense went back to work in the eighth inning, putting up another five runs. Brennan Hyde and Johnny Luetzow each drove in a run while Bishop drove in a pair of runs with a triple. Fish made it 16-9 with a two-out single.

The Vineyard got three runs back, all with two outs to make it 16-12 in the bottom of the eighth. Yoon Chae got a strikeout to strand a runner on first and maintain a four-run lead.

Luetzow belted a two-run blast to make it 18-12 in the ninth.

Game Notes

WP: Tyler Cox (1-0) | LP: William Wallace

The teams combined for 30 runs, 33 hits and six errors in this game.

Johnny Luetzow finished the game with five RBI, three hits, and scored four times.

Casey Bishop drove in four runs, scored twice and had a pair of hits, including a triple.

Brandon Fish had two hits and drove in three runs.

Tyler Cox earned the win going 3.2 innings, giving up five runs on six hits and had a pair of strikeouts.

Each team left eight runners on base

Vermont had six extra base hits (four doubles, one triple, one home run).

It was a rematch of the 2022 NECBL Finals, this time Vermont moved on and swept the series.

Up Next

Vermont advanced to the 2024 NECBL Semifinals for the second time in three years. They will host game one of the best-of-three series. Their opponent is still to be determined. If the Sanford Mainers defeat the Keene Swampbats tonight, game one will be on Sunday, August 4 at Montpelier Recreation Field at 6:30 p.m.. If Keene wins, that series shifts back to Maine for a decisive game three and the winner of that will face the Mountaineers in Montpelier on Monday, August 5 at 6:30 p.m. Stay tuned to our social media pages for up to date information on the next game, time, date, and opponent.

