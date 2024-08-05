Vermont's Season Ends in NECBL Semifinals against Mainers

SANFORD, MAINE - The top-seeded Vermont Mountaineers 2024 season ended with a 5-3 loss in the 2024 NECBL Semifinals to the fourth seed Sanford Mainers on Monday night. Sanford advances to play the Newport Gulls in the NECBL finals that starts in the next couple days.

The Basics

Game 1 : #1 Vermont 4 - #4 Sanford 7

Game 2: #1 Vermont 3 - #4 Sanford 5

Records: Sanford (4-0) | Vermont (2-2)

Location: Sanford, Maine | Goodall Park

2024 NECBL Semifinals: Sanford wins series 2-0.

Rapid Recap (Game 1):

After the game resumed in the seventh inning in Maine, Mas Brulport did his job by keeping the game within reach for the Vermont offense.

However, the Mountaineer's offense went down in order for the final three outs of the game to give Sanford the victory.

Rapid Recap (Game 2);

Both teams stranded runners on third base in the opening inning as each pitcher got strikeouts to end the frame.

Sanford threatened in the second inning with runners on the corners with just one out. Raymond Velazquez attempted to steal second but was thrown out by Vermont catcher Shane Dux. Interdonato got a groundout to short to end the threat.

Vermont put two runners on in scoring position with one out as Brennan Hyde and DM Jefferson both singled. Jefferson stole second with one away. Robbins got a pop up to first before working a full count to Andrew Mannelly. A rain delay came before the at bat ended.

After almost an 65 minute delay, Mannely welcomed the new arm in Daniel McAllney with a two-run double to give Vermont a 2-0 lead.

Sanford cut into the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Evin Sullivan doubled and then scored on a single and error hit by Velazquez to make it 2-1.Derek Benzinger got a pop up to second base to keep Vermont up by a run.

Benzinger ran into trouble again with a runner at third and two outs in the fifth. A two-out double by Colin Barczi tied the game.

Vermont put two on with no outs in the seventh. A failed sacrifice bunt and two straight pop ups got Kai Leckszas out of trouble for the Mainers and kept the game tied at two.

The Mainers used the momentum and put three runs on the board for a 5-2 lead. A double started it and then a single made it 3-2. An error allowed another run to score and a two-out single made it 5-2.

Tyler Cox worked a one-out walk and made it a 5-3 game with a one-out double by Johnny Knox.

Pinch hitter Josean Sanchez was hit with the first pitch he saw. Ragsdale reached on a one-out error as he represented the game-tying run. A ground out moved both runners into scoring position. A pop up ended the season for the Mountaineers.

Game Notes:

Game 1: WP: Zachary Brassill (1-0) | LP: Joshua Keevan (0-1) | Sv: Jackson Walsh (1)

Out of the seven runs scored by Sanford, only three of them were earned as they took advantage of three Vermont errors.

Tyler Ganus and Brennan Hyde were the only two Vermont hitters that had two hits. Hyde had a solo home run and a stolen base as well, while driving in two runs.

Game 2: WP: Kai Leckszas (2-0) | LP: Derek Benzinger (1-1) | Sv: Beau Brailey (2)

First time Vermont has lost back-to-back games this season after scoring first.

Ganus reached base in every game he played in with a double in the first inning.

With the series win, the Mainers head back to the NECBL finals for the first time since 2016.

Up Next:

We want to thank our fans, sponsors, players, coaches, interns and volunteers for an amazing season. We look forward to the 2025 summer.

