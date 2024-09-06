Velocity Shines with Big Win on First Nationally Televised Match

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Wednesday night's match was Velocity's first on national television, and the club seized the limelight with a critical win against top-opponent Union Omaha.

CBS Sports Network covered the match, and Spokane had the distinction of being one of only two USL League One matches covered by CBS this season.

"It was an incredible feeling to be part of a nationally televised match," stated Phil Harrison, Vice President of Spokane Velocity FC. "The energy in the building was heightened all day, knowing that our club and the Spokane community would be on display for a national audience. Capping it off with a win made it an unforgettable day!"

Wednesday's match featured a "blue-out," in which the players wore their Impact Blue kit, the third kit in Velocity's rotation. Fans were encouraged to wear blue and the game's sponsor - Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) - provided a rally towel for every fan. And fortunately they had plenty of opportunity to wave those towels, particularly in the second half, when Luis Gil had a breakaway goal and Camron Miller put in a header off a perfectly placed ball from Derek Waldeck on a set play.

ICCU pumped up the crowd both prior to the kickoff and at halftime. Employees and family members of the credit union lead the "Rumble" tradition and the crowd responded with feet stomping and voices roaring. ICCU also brought out t-shirt cannons during halftime and launched shirts into the crowd far and wide. One shirt even launched over the east concourse and out of the stadium.

"It may not have gone quite as planned, but the crowd seemed to thrive regardless of where the shirts landed," an ICCU employee said. "We enjoy being sponsors for the team, especially on a nationally televised match such as tonight."

Mead High School cheerleaders also provided halftime entertainment and performed to music provided by DJ Darrien Mack. Mack is a regular at Velocity matches, pumping out tunes live from the concourse or the press box

"I really enjoy DJing at Velocity matches, the atmosphere is always really good," Mack said. "I try to create a vibe that blends in with the environment but can still provide certain 'hype' elements."

The atmosphere thrived indeed and helped Velocity achieve the 2-1 win over Union Omaha. With eight matches remaining in the regular season, Velocity will look to continue to improve their playoff hopes as they take on Central Valley Fuego FC on Saturday at 6 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The club will be celebrating Hispanic and Latinx/a/o Heritage Night as well as host the Les Schwab-90+ Soccer Gear Drive. Everyone who donates will receive a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for future Velocity tickets.

United Soccer League One Stories from September 6, 2024

