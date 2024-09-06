Chattanooga Back in League Play against Madison at the Den

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







The Chattanooga Red Wolves host Forward Madison at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 7th as the return to league play for the remainder of the 2024 season. The sides have previously met in USL Jägermeister Cup competition on June 8th and August 10th with Madison taking narrow, one goal victories in both matches. Chattanooga will travel to Madison on October 12th to close out the series between the clubs.

In the final round of the Jägermeister Cup, the Red Wolves faced off against Lexington SC in the final match at Toyota Stadium. Following a three hour rain delay, the match kicked off at 10:30 p.m. local time. Down two goals after the first half of action, the Red Wolves battled back starting with a free kick from Omar Hernandez that slipped past the hands of the Lexington goalkeeper to get Chattanooga on the board and earning Hernandez his first professional League One goal. As the match headed into second half stoppage time, a free kick from Lucas Coutinho bobbled around the box and a bounce from Tobi Jnohope was finished by Leo Folla to tie the match at two apiece. Per USL Jägermeister Cup rules, the contest then headed into PKs where Coutinho's first shot was saved; however, TJ Bush would make a key save in the fifth round to bring the shootout even. Following the goalkeeper round, the shootout cycled back to field players where Coutinho found a successful shot and the next shot by Lexington hit woodwork to secure the extra point for Chattanooga.

Also in cup competition, Forward Madison clinched the top Central Group spot in a penalty kick victory over Union Omaha. The Flamingos got on the board quickly, scoring in just two minutes from Wolfgang Prentice. In the 23rd minute, Madison picked up a second tally resulting from an own goal on the Owls, but Omaha would get one back before halftime to end the first 45 minutes at 2-1. While Forward Madison picked up chances throughout the second half, Union Omaha would score two unanswered in the 71st and 73rd minutes for their first lead of the night. Christian Chaney and Jimmie Villalobos teamed up in the 85th minute to bring the match even at three goals apiece and would send the match to penalty kicks. After five rounds of penalty kicks, the Flamingos would walk away with the extra point and advance to the knockout stage of the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup.

The Red Wolves will host Greenville Triumph the following weekend in the second of their final four matches at home. The match will feature the final fireworks show of the season and kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with Noche de Lobos and $4.00 margaritas. Tickets for the next home match and the remaining home matches of the year are on sale now.

GREEN OUT ON RED CARD, KNAPP REMAINS ON INJURED LIST

Through weeks of injuries and red card suspensions, the Red Wolves roster is nearly full strength with key players in Jamil Roberts and Mayele Malango back in the lineup. Michael Knapp continues to remain out with a lower body injury but will look to be in action soon.

Omar Gomez, Jonny Filipe, and Richard Renteria remain unavailable due to long term, lower body injuries.

FINAL FOUR HOME MATCHES ON THE HORIZON

The Red Wolves only have four matches to be played at CHI Memorial Stadium this season, beginning on September 7th against Forward Madison for Rusty's Birthday Bash. The following week will see Greenville Triumph coming to The Den for the first time this season for fan favorite night, Noche de Lobos, and the final fireworks show of the year to close the month of September.

October will feature October Beer Fest as Chattanooga faces One Knoxville for the final time of the regular season on October 5th and the home finale on October 26th against Lexington SC will be the annual Pink Out match.

Tickets for all four remaining home games are on sale now.

