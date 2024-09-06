Spokane Velocity FC Looks to Bounce Back against Greenville on Saturday

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

For Greenville Triumph SC, preparing for Spokane Velocity FC looks much different than it did roughly two months ago before the teams squared off in the season opener.

In that battle, Triumph secured a 3-1 victory at home after scoring three unanswered goals, a feat only one other team has achieved against Velocity since.

With 12 matches under its belt, Velocity now has another chance to take down the league's top club - this time in group play for the Jägermeister Cup. The match will take place at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday - a night for welcoming summer, with tickets for all seats on the east side of stadium $16 and TTs Barbecue for sale on the concourse.

Head coach Leigh Veidman has made several adjustments since Velocity's first encounter with Greenville. Kimarni Smith has taken on the striker role in Veidman's formation for the past two matches, while midfielders Andre Lewis and Ariel Mbumba have also assumed more responsibility. Lewis has started five consecutive matches, scoring in three of them, and Mbumba is tied for the club lead with two big chances created.

The lineup changes have bolstered Velocity's attack, which leads USL League One with 181 touches inside the opposition's 18-yard box.

However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing, as Velocity was held scoreless in a 3-0 loss on Sunday against Forward Madison FC - the only other team beside Greenville so far this season to score three unanswered goals against Spokane. The result spoiled Velocity's previously undefeated home record and marked the club's first scoreless outing of the season.

"It's a tough one, but we take it on the chin and keep moving" said Velocity goalkeeper Brooks Thompson, who made his debut for Spokane after joining the club on loan from USL Championship's Hartford Athletic.

Triumph is coming off back-to-back wins, defeating South Georgia Tormenta FC 3-2 in the Jägermeister Cup before taking down the Richmond Kickers 1-0 in league play.

Greenville's front line is led by forward Lyam MacKinnon, whose scoring output of six goals tops all players in USL League One. MacKinnon also has two assists and two big chances created.

Winning the match is crucial for both clubs to stay near the top of their respective regions in Jägermeister Cup group play. Triumph leads the East Region with a 1-0-1 record, while Velocity is second in the West Region with the same mark through two matches.

The tournament operates on a point system with three points awarded to match winners. The winners of the West, East and Central groups will advance to the knockout rounds, with the fourth playoff spot awarded to the non-group winner with the most goals scored in group play. The emphasis on scoring is by design, with goals being the first tiebreaker in group standings.

Following the tradition before every home match, the 509 Syndicate will gather 90 minutes before the 6 p.m. kickoff at the Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park. At 5 p.m., the group will march to the stadium with drums, flags and lots of cheering. The public is invited to join in.

Velocity will remain at home to host Chivas de Guadalajara U23 for an international friendly on June 2. The club will hit the road again on June 13 for a second matchup against Union Omaha in the Jägermeister Cup.

