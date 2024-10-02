Velocity Receives Boost from New Additions Joe Schmidt and Luke Merrill

October 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

As Spokane Velocity FC (7-6-5) pushes for the playoffs in its inaugural season, head coach Leigh Veidman and the front office have shown no hesitation in adding talent throughout the year.

Two of Velocity's latest additions, midfielder Joe Schmidt and defender Luke Merril, arrived in Spokane last month on season-long loans from USL Championship's Hartford Athletic.

Schmidt and Merril made their Velocity debut in the club's 3-3 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Aug. 4, entering the match in the final minute before seven minutes of added time. They eventually got more time on the pitch, both playing 11 minutes and then a full 90 minutes in the next two matches.

Bolstering the rotation with new talent has proved to be worthwhile for Velocity, who have gone 3-2-3 in regular-season play since adding Schmidt and Merril. Spokane is also leading USL League One in several statistical categories, including accurate passes per match (401.4) and successful tackles per match (11.7).

The transition to Spokane was challenging for Schmidt and Merril, who faced a quick turnaround to pack up and relocate across the country upon receiving notice of the transaction.

"I basically had to move in like eight hours, so I just went back home and threw as much as I could in a suitcase and tried to box some stuff up before my flight later in the day," Schmidt said.

To ease the process, the pair decided to live together, and they've enjoyed exploring Spokane and feeling the support from the fanbase.

"The atmosphere has been great," Merril said. "Whether you're coming off an airplane at the airport, or if you're at the gym or in the grocery store, people see our logo and they say 'hi' and 'Go Spokane,' and it's been awesome to experience that."

Another factor both players say has made things easier is Veidman's coaching approach.

Before joining Spokane, the 26-year-old Schmidt was already familiar with Veidman, who was an assistant coach for Charleston Battery when Schmidt was a member of the club in 2022 and 2023.

"This is my first time working with him as a head coach, but I think the first thing I would say about him is he's incredibly detail-oriented and thorough," Schmidt said. "A lot of it is data driven, which I think is really cool."

Merril echoed Schmidt's sentiment, despite having no previous experience with Veidman.

"He just focuses on the little things that add up to the bigger picture, which I really like," Merril said. "He wants to make sure everyone's on the same page, and it's been great to see how he works and interacts with players."

With only five matches left in the regular season, Veidman will likely rely on his two newcomers to help propel the seventh-place club to the playoffs. On the table, Spokane is two points away from earning a top-four finish and first-round home match.

Velocity will conclude its three-match road trip with a clash against Central Valley Fuego FC on Oct. 9 before returning home to host Greenville Triumph SC on Oct. 12.

