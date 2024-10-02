Spokane Drops Fourth Encounter with Omaha, Splitting Season Series

October 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane Velocity FC were without team captain Luis Gil, and it may have been the difference in Wednesday's 4-0 loss at Union Omaha.

Gil had scored in all three previous matches against Omaha, helping the team secure two victories. However, a thigh injury sustained in their last match against Forward Madison FC left the 30-year-old midfielder unable to play.

With Gil out, Omaha celebrated its fifth game this season with at least four goals. The result did not cause any movement on the table, as Spokane (7-6-5) remains in seventh place and Omaha (12-4-2) stays atop the standings.

"Today was a clear example of what building an identity over 2-3 years looks like, and more definitively how that makes the difference in key moments of the game," said head coach Leigh Veidman.

Both teams exchanged attacks in the first half, but Omaha generated a few more opportunities, benefiting from a 57% possession advantage in the first half.

Union's first goal nearly came in the 27th minute after Dion Acoff delivered a cross to the middle of the box, where Josué Gómez's header bounced off the left post.

As Spokane's back line continued facing pressure, Omaha was eventually able to break through just before halftime. The play began with Velocity goalkeeper Brooks Thompson making a diving save to block Joe Gallardo's shot, causing the ball to deflect over to Gómez, who scored a one-touch goal in the 44th minute.

"They showed really good clinical quality in the final third, and that was the difference today," said Jack Denton.

Gómez continued to lead Omaha's attack in the second half, scoring off a header after receiving a cross from Charlie Ostrem in the 48th minute.

Omaha didn't let up as the match went on, tallying another goal in the 55th minute. Ostrem was able to score from close range after corralling a cross that was initially batted down by Thompson.

The final goal came just four minutes later when Mechack Jérome launched a shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner. Spokane remained scoreless for the rest of the match, as Omaha secured a victory to split the season series at 2-2 across all competitions between the clubs.

"It was a tough result on the road at a difficult place to play, they are a good team and it shows," said Collin Fernandez, who was given the captain role in lieu of Gil. "We showed good professionalism to keep playing our game in the last 30 minutes."

Velocity will wrap up their three-match road trip with a match against Central Valley Fuego FC on Oct. 9 before returning home to host Greenville Triumph SC on Oct. 12 for one of two final regular season home matches of the season. On Oct. 12, the club is offering a "Unity in Spokane" ticket special - 50 percent off east stadium tickets.

"We brush ourselves off and get ready for another difficult away trip in Fresno," said Veidman.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.