Know Before You Go: vs. Spokane

Omaha will be hoping a couple trends hold going into their first match of October. The Owls are on a four-match unbeaten streak at home, all against teams currently in the playoffs, and a three-match home win streak at that. And while they're 1-2-0 against Spokane in the latter's debut season, it's been the home team that's won each matchup thus far. Each club will be without arguably their biggest impact player, however; Pedro Dolabella is suspended for Union Omaha after being sent off last match against One Knoxville SC, while Spokane's attacking fulcrum Luis Gil will miss the match with a thigh injury.

A win for either side, naturally, would be huge at this stage of the season. Thanks to the draw last night between One Knox and Forward Madison, a win for Union Omaha would put them six points clear atop the league with four matches to play, all against teams currently 8th or lower in the standings. Spokane, meanwhile, can jump up to 5th with a win and get right into the race to host a playoff match, while also setting up scenarios to clinch a playoff berth next week with matches against Fuego and Greenville. That would make them the third team, behind Omaha and Charlotte, to make the playoffs in their debut season (excluding 2019, of course).

ABOUT SPOKANE VELOCITY FC

USL League One's newest arrival has in many ways burst onto the scene... occasionally to the chagrin of Los Búhos, given the Owls' two losses to them. Spokane have joined the "old guard" of clubs in USL League One consistently drawing 3,500 to 4,000 fans a match, including 4,300+ to a mid-season friendly against Chivas de Guadalajara's U23 team. As noted above, former Owl Luis Gil has performed at a superstar clip, making them a threat at any time to score. While their recent loss to Forward Madison cut short a six-match unbeaten run in the league, and they've never truly found a prolonged run of form otherwise, they're very much part of the top half of the league that makes up the contenders and playoff locks.

This match is our Students & Educators Day at Werner Park, presented by Family Fare and Supermercado. The noon kickoff time on a Wednesday allows us to partner with many local schools to get thousands of kids out for the afternoon to come watch us play! Schoolchildren in attendance will be permitted to bring food and drinks into Werner Park.

We'd like to welcome all of the following schools in attendance today from two local Omaha districts!

Conestoga Elementary, Indian Hill Elementary, Norris Elementary, Belle Ryan Elementary, Joslyn Elementary, Disney Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Oak Valley Elementary, Wakonda Elementary, Jefferson Elementary.

