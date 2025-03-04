Velocity FC Signs Striking Forward, Shavon John-Brown

March 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Shavon John-Brown hails from River Saller, St. Patrick's, Grenada. Born in Montreal, Quebec, John-Brown has traded his Central Valley Fuego FC kit for the Impact Blue Velocity FC kit to hit the pitch for the 2025 home opener on March 16 in Spokane, WA.

During the 2024 season with the Central Valley Fuego FC, John-Brown scored five goals, had three assists and finished out the season playing 1,558 minutes. This forward has a career of skill in attack and power in the front line.

Head Coach for Velocity FC, Leigh Veidman, spoke to Shavon John-Brown's strength from the backline and how this will be an asset to the team as a whole.

"We are really excited to welcome Shavon to the team. He brings a different dimension to our attack with power, pace and directness which he showed with five goals and three assists last season with Central Valley Fuego FC. He has proven he can be a real attacking threat in this league and adds to the firepower we will be bringing into the roster this season which the fans should stay tuned for."

Shavon John-Brown attended Bryant & Stratton College from 2014-2015. He rounded out his collegiate career at Alderson Broaddus in Phillippi, West Virginia, in 2017.

John-Brown's debut season on the Grenada League Premier Division was with Hard Rock FC, scoring eight goals during his time on the roster and assisting the team to an eventual league title in 2018. He earned his first cap for the Grenada National Team in February of 2012. Other honors earned by John-Brown include the 2019 NPSL North Atlantic Conference Champion and the 2019 NPSL Northeast Region Champion.

Shavon John-Brown spoke about what he is looking forward to as the season kicks off.

"I would say competing for Spokane Velocity FC at the highest-level while being encouraged by the amazing fans. Additionally, pushing for playoffs but this time pushing for home playoffs matches and the Championship."

Catch all the action on the pitch on Sunday, March 16 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the match visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by

the U.S. Soccer Federation. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One that reached the league Final in their inaugural season.

