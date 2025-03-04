Diego Pepi Joins Texoma FC for Inaugural USL League One Season

March 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC has acquired forward Diego Pepi on loan from MLS side FC Dallas for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

"When we were made aware of the opportunity to bring him in on loan, it was an opportunity we wanted to jump at." said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. "In the year that he is with us, we want to take his game to another level so that when he returns to FC Dallas, he is primed and ready to compete for a starting role in the MLS."

Pepi, 20, made his professional debut for FC Dallas' development team, North Texas SC in MLS Next Pro, making over 30 appearances during his time at the club, including being an integral part of a North Texas SC side which won the MLS Next Pro Western Conference and MLS Next Pro Cup. His natural goalscoring ability and hunger to win the ball will be a welcome addition to the Texoma FC team.

"I am super excited to be a part of the inaugural Texoma FC squad. " said Pepi. "One of my favorite quotes, 'Hard work is worthless for those that don't believe in themselves,' motivates me for the season ahead. I will be sure that the hard work I put in for my teammates and the Texoma community is showcased in my game."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 4, 2025

Diego Pepi Joins Texoma FC for Inaugural USL League One Season - Texoma FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.