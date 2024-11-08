Velocity Enter New Territory As Expansion Team in USL L1's Final Four

November 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Pure elation.

This was the feeling of every Spokane Velocity FC fan as their club put away three goals in 15 minutes in its first playoff match, which was the team's best scoring period of its inaugural season. Such a large seeding upset hasn't happened in USL League One's history, giving even more credit to the expansion club.

However, the next day gave light to the second-round showdown Velocity would take part in, as Forward Madison FC rolled past Charlotte Independence 2-0.

Thanks to the bracket-style playoffs, Velocity will face off in Madison at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday. Spokane looks to secure the best playoff run of any inaugural club in the league's history. The match will be aired on ESPN+ and locally on SWX at 4:00 p.m.

The 'Mingos (10-3-9) have been one of the top teams in League One all season, finishing with the least amount of losses in the league. Spokane's second round opponent is also the runner-up in the Jägermeister Cup. Madison's experience and quick rise to the top this season marks another difficult hill for Velocity to climb.

The climb is something this club is used to, however.

Head coach Leigh Veidman has stressed all season long about the ups and downs of the League One season, and never has it seemed more apparent than as of recent. After going seven games without a win and only scoring in a single half during that time, Velocity didn't exactly have all the momentum on their side when they entered last Saturday's quarterfinal.

Somehow, someway, captain Luis Gil found the back of the net for the first time in almost two months. This sparked the momentum that took Spokane's season from a small flickering flame to fully ablaze in the most important game in its young history.

As others piled onto the score, the team felt unbeatable. Even midfielder Jack Denton struck his first professional goal soon after Gil's inspiration. After over a month without ending on the right side of the scoreboard, Velocity had left no doubt on whether it deserved to advance past the League One regular season runner-up.

With all of this momentum, what will Madison head coach Matt Glaeser draw up to counteract Spokane's surge? His team has beaten Veidman's in both of their matchups, and is the only team in the league to register more passes.

Flamingos forward Derek Gebhard will be a presence that the Velocity backline will look to stifle. His five assists is tied for second in League One, and is equal to Velocity's top playmaker, Gil. Gebhard was able to nab a goal in his last outing against the Independence, as Madison's leading goalscorer Devin Boyce was involved in both of the team's scores as well.

Defenders Jacob Crull and Mitch Osmond will be a point of emphasis for Velocity to cover, as they are one and two for the most passes in the league, and have brought pace to the Flamingos' build-ups all year long.

Should Velocity win once more, they will look to play the winner between Union Omaha and Greenville Triumph SC in the championship match.

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, with a home opener August 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One currently competing in their first season.

