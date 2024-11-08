Get to Know Our Opponent: Union Omaha

November 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Semifinals: Union Omaha (OMA) v Greenville Triumph (GVL)

Location: Werner Park

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Watch: ESPN +

Club:

The Greenville Triumph will face off against Union Omaha for the third time this season in the USL League One semifinals this Saturday at 5pm. This matchup marks the first time that two former USL League Champions have met in playoffs; It brings together two clubs with the most wins in league history. The match will be the 13th meeting between these teams across all competitions and the first in postseason play since Omaha's decisive 3-0 victory in the 2021 USL League One Final.

Players to watch:

Lyam MacKinnon (Forward): The First Team All-League player and Greenville's all-time leading scorer secured the USL League One Golden Boot with 16 goals and added five assists. MacKinnon led the league with 21 goal contributions, including four braces, four penalties won, and 35 shots on target.

Evan Lee (Midfielder): A member of the Second All-League team, Lee, who holds USL League One's records in appearances, minutes, and wins, notched a personal best with five goal contributions this season. He tallied three goals, two assists, and led the league with 120 possessions won while also achieving an 85.4% passing completion rate.

Chapa Herrera (Midfielder): Although never named to TOTW (Team of the Week) within the regular season Herrera earned a spot on the Second All- League Team. In his first season with Greenville, Herrera was instrumental in advancing the team to the playoffs for a record sixth consecutive year. The 28-year-old midfielder, who joined from El Paso Locomotive FC, contributed 105 recoveries, 101 duels won, and an 88.6% passing accuracy.

Pedro Dolabella (Union Omaha): The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder exploded this season with 14 goal contributions in 19 games, helping Union Omaha claim their second consecutive Players' Shield. Dolabella recorded 107 duels won, 82 recoveries, and created 16 chances while completing 53 long passes and scoring 20 shots on target.

Playoff Scenarios:

If Greenville advances to the championship the club will either host Spokane Velocity or travel to Wisconsin to face Forward Madison. The game is set to play the weekend of November 16th.

