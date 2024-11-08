Griffin Garnett Nominated for USL League One Young Player of the Year

November 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

TAMPA, Fla. - USL League One announced that 18-year-old Richmond native Griffin Garnett is nominated for the league's 2024 Young Player of the Year award.

Garnett's first season with the Kickers saw a meteoric rise from signing a USL Academy contract during the preseason to signing a professional contract 16 days before his 18th birthday in August 2024. He became the second-youngest player to sign pro in the club's history.

Across the 2024 regular season, Garnett started 20 of 21 matches at centerback including the Kickers' playoff quarterfinal match while playing a total of 1,689 minutes which ranked fourth on the team.

Garnett was a stalwart on the backline, leading the team in clearances with 80 and blocks with nine. He finished ranked in the top five on the team in tackles won (21) and interceptions (14).

His distribution was equally important for the team as he finished tied for second on the team (minimum of five starts) with an 86.9 percent passing accuracy while sending nearly 77 percent of his passes forward. In the attack, Garnett created four chances and tallied his first professional assist - an equalizer - in the Kickers' playoff-clinching 2-1 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Garnett is the first Kickers' player to be nominated for the league's Young Player of the Year after Ethan Bryant earned the recognition at the end of the 2022 season.

Griffin Garnett said:

"I approached this season not really knowing what to expect. I always tried to soak in as much information as possible and I tried to apply it to my game.

"Being able to learn from veteran professionals was such a big influence on my development not only on the field but off of it as well. To be nominated for this award is an honor and I'm so grateful to everyone who has helped me along the way!"

Darren Sawatzky, Richmond Kickers' Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach said:

"We are very happy for Griffin that he has received recognition. He has worked incredibly hard to develop this season in our environment. Griffin is an intelligent player with great attributes. Our initiative to bring in local players to develop, grow, and contribute has been showcased with Griffin in the 2024 season. We look forward to his continued growth and ascension."

Mika Elovaara, Richmond Kickers' Head Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development and Methodology, and Richmond United Technical Director said:

"I am delighted for Griffin to be recognized as one of the top young players in our league; it speaks volumes of the respect he has earned around the league. He is a textbook example of a player who is mature beyond his years - his composure and confidence in and out of possession are impressive. Assistant Coach Conner Cappelletti has done a fantastic job working with Griffin on his Individual Development Plan, and Griffin himself has not only demonstrated top-level potential but also shown relentless passion for development and ambition to reach the very top. He has become an exemplary role model for the young players in Richmond, and we are excited to see him continue to learn, grow, and pursue higher and higher levels."

