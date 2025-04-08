Vegas Knight Hawks at Jacksonville Sharks
April 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks YouTube Video
Week 3 Highlights
The Sharks made waves in Jacksonville, handing Vegas their first loss of the season
Check out the top plays from this high-powered showdown.
