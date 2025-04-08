Vegas Knight Hawks at Jacksonville Sharks

April 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks YouTube Video







Week 3 Highlights

The Sharks made waves in Jacksonville, handing Vegas their first loss of the season

Check out the top plays from this high-powered showdown.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.