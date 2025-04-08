IFL Week 3 Recap - Firsts, Fireworks, and Final-Second Finishes

From franchise milestones to clutch performances and defensive dominance, Week 3 in the Indoor Football League delivered across the board. Here's a breakdown of all the action you might've missed:

FREIGHT ROLL PAST OILERS IN HISTORIC HOME DEBUT

The setting, an almost sold-out crowd of 5,679 at Fishers Event Center, where the Freight made a statement in their first-ever home game, taking down the Tulsa Oilers 40-29 on Friday night to improve to 2-0.

Quarterback Jiya Wright put on a clinic, accounting for five total touchdowns-three on the ground and two through the air, connecting with Shavarez Smith and JT Stokes. The Freight stormed out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, sparked by a successful onside kick after their opening drive.

Tulsa (1-1) found a spark in the second quarter with a Phazione McClurge touchdown, but Fishers answered with two more scores from Stokes to take a 26-7 lead into halftime.

Wright kept his foot on the gas in the second half, opening the third quarter with his second rushing touchdown. Tulsa clawed back with rushing scores from Muhammad "Sauce" Rodgers and TJ Edwards II, but Wright's third touchdown of the night put the game out of reach.

With two strong wins to open their IFL debut season, the Freight have announced themselves as serious contenders.

STEAMWHEELERS FORCE FIVE PICKS, ROLL PAST BARNSTORMERS IN I-80 RIVALRY

The Quad City Steamwheelers stayed unbeaten and upped their record to 3-0, rolling past the Iowa Barnstormers 52-38 in a rivalry win fueled by defense.

Iowa opened the game with a bang-a quick touchdown on the first play-but that was the high point. The Steamwheelers' defense intercepted quarterback Joaquin Collazo III five times, flipping momentum and shutting down the Barnstormers' attack.

On offense, Daquan Neal continued his MVP-worthy run with 123 passing yards, 88 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. Jarrod Ware Jr. added three scores on the ground as Quad City made another strong statement.

RATTLERS EDGE BLIZZARD IN LAST-SECOND THRILLER, STAY PERFECT

The Arizona Rattlers pulled off a dramatic 51-47 win over the Green Bay Blizzard, scoring the game-winning touchdown with just three seconds left.

Quarterback Dalton Sneed orchestrated a clutch final drive and found Jamal Miles in the end zone to seal the deal. Sneed finished with four total touchdowns, while Ron Brown Jr. powered the short-yardage game.

Despite Green Bay challenging the final score, the touchdown stood-keeping the Rattlers perfect at 2-0 heading into their next test against San Antonio on April 12.

SHARKS SHUT DOWN KNIGHT HAWKS IN 36-19 WIN

The Jacksonville Sharks pulled away late in a physical 36-19 win over the Vegas Knight Hawks, capitalizing on key defensive stops and a crucial red-zone interception in the fourth quarter. Vegas trailed by just two late in the second quarter after Antonio Wimbush's second touchdown run, but the Sharks added a late score before halftime and never looked back.

The Knight Hawks (1-1) return home to face the San Diego Strike Force on April 12 in a rematch of their Week 1 win.

PANTHERS LOCK DOWN STRIKE FORCE, WIN BIG ON ALL ABILITIES NIGHT

The Bay Area Panthers flexed their defensive muscle, smothering the high-powered San Diego Strike Force in a 41-18 rout at SAP Center. The Panthers held San Diego to just six points in the second half and controlled the game from start to finish, improving to -1.

With momentum on their side, Bay Area hosts the Northern Arizona Wranglers on April 13 in what could be a statement game for both squads.

WEEK 3 TAKEAWAY

Whether it was a franchise's first win at home, a buzzer-beater finish, or five interceptions in one game-Week 3 had it all.

Catch up on all the games on-demand at IFLNetwork.com.

