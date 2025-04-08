Week Four Coaches Poll

April 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The IFL Coaches Poll is back following an action-packed Week 3, and there's been a shakeup in the rankings. With clutch wins and rising momentum, here's how the league stacks up heading into Week 4.

Arizona Rattlers (-)

Jacksonville Sharks (+2)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-)

Fishers Freight (-)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-1)

Tulsa Oilers (-1)

San Antonio Gunslingers (+2)

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (-2)

San Diego Strike Force (-)

Massachusetts Pirates (-)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (+1)

NAZ Wranglers (+1)

Iowa Barnstormers (-2)

With several teams surging and others struggling to find consistency, the 2025 season continues to heat up. Stay tuned each week as the rankings evolve and teams battle for position on the road to the IFL National Championship!

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.