Vegas Ends Homestand with Another Five-Set Win against Orlando

January 19, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







HENDERSON, Nev. - The Vegas Thrill (3-1) rounded out its four-match homestand with another five-set win against the Orlando Valkyries (2-2) on Sunday night at the Lee's Family Forum.

Set 1

Vegas' Hannah Maddux opened the match with a kill to get things underway. The Thrill went on a 3-0 run to bump up the score to 6-2 thanks to five kills, including two from Maddox and Berkeley Oblad. Orlando would go on a run of their own, this time a 4-0 run to tie it up, 6-6. After Vegas went on a 3-0 run to take a 9-6 cushion thanks to some solid defense, they bumped up the tally to 15-11 halfway through the first set.

Maddux came through in the latter half of set one with her fifth kill of the match to make it 18-14 Thrill. The Valkyries wasted no time stopping the Thrill momentum as they tied set one, 19-19, thanks to their second 4-0 run of the set. After a 22-22 tied set, Orlando went on a 4-0 run thanks to a couple of Vegas errors and Orlando took set one, 25-22. The Valkyries were led by Brittany Abercrombie's seven kills and four digs, while Orlando tallied an impressive .382 hitting percentage.

Set 2

The second set saw both squads go back-and-forth with six kills for Orlando and four for Vegas for a 7-7 tied set. The Valkyries quickly gained momentum with a 3-0 run before Vegas was forced to use a timeout. Orlando took its largest lead of the match 12-8, before Maddux posted her eighth kill of the match to cut the deficit to three. The Valkyries' 15-12 lead saw Abercrombie with an impressive five kills and a .556 hitting percentage along with outside hitter Adora Anae's five digs.

Vegas' Maddux came through for her ninth kill of the match to cut the deficit to two, 17-15, followed by an Orlando error to make it 17-16 Valkyries. Maddux would then tie the match, 18-18, thanks to her team-leading 10th kill of the match. Vegas' Morgan Stout came through with back-to-back big-time blocks to tie set two, 21-21. The Thrill went on a 4-2 run and notched two straight kills from Allison Mayfield followed by Oblad's set winning kill for a 25-23 set two triumph. The Thrill were led by Maddux's six kills, Teagan DeFalco's six digs and Alisha Childress' 12 assists.

Set 3

The Valkyries jumped to a 6-3 lead before Vegas sparked a run to tie the set at 9-9. Allison Mayfield of Vegas collected her eighth kill of the match to take a 12-11 lead. After a media timeout, Orlando prevailed to take a three-point lead, 17-14, thanks to a 4-1 run off of a pair of kills from middle blocker Natalie Foster.

The Valkyries extended its run to 12-1 for a 25-14 set three win. Orlando's Abercrombie put together seven kills, two digs and a block, while setter Hannah Pukis posted 12 assists. As a team, Orlando hit .343 compared to Vegas' .304 hitting percentage and five errors.

Set 4

Orlando carried its momentum from set three to set four as they put together a 4-0 run thanks to two key blocks from middle blocker Kaz Brown and outside hitter Norah Sis. Allison Mayfield stepped up big for Vegas with a pair of kills to tie up, 7-7. The momentum then went to Vegas, going up 13-10 thanks in part to two blocks from Maddux and Camryn Hannah.

After coming back from a media timeout up 16-12, the Thrill got another key kill from Mayfield to bump the lead up, 17-13, their largest lead since winning set two. The lead would only increase for Vegas, 21-15, and they would come through with a 25-21 victory and force a fifth set for the second straight match. Mayfield notched five kills, one dig, one block and one assist to lead the Vegas attack.

Set 5

It was another back-and-forth battle in the fifth set as both teams traded points for a 2-2 game. The same would be said later on when both teams traded sides with set three tied, 7-7. A pair of dig errors by Orlando would give Vegas a 10-8 lead and the momentum was all Thrill the rest of the way as Vegas outlasted Orlando, 15-12, in the final set to claim the win.

Key Stats

The Thrill were led once again by outside hitter Allison Mayfield's 17 kills and 13 digs along with two assists and one block. Hannaha Maddux joined Mayfield with 17 kills and added eight digs and two blocks. Libero Teagan DeFalco posted a match-high 24 digs to lead the defensive efforts. Berkeley Oblad notched 10 kills, while Morgan Stout had her best match of the season with seven kills, five digs and three blocks.

The Valkyries were paced by opposite hitter Brittany Abercormbie's 30 kills, 11 digs, two assists and two blocks. Adora Anae recorded 14 kills and eight digs to join the double-digit efforts. Setter Hannah Pukis notched a match-high 60 assists and as a team, Orlando matched Vegas with 10 solo blocks.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL: Vegas will hit the road for the first time this season when they face the Atlanta Vibe on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.