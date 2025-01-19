Tuaniga Joins Active Roster

January 19, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Atlanta Vibe News Release


ATLANTA, Ga. (January 19, 2025) - The Vibe have moved setter Mia Tuaniga to the active roster and made outside hitter Madolyn Isringhausen a practice player for match tonight against the Grand Rapids Rise.

