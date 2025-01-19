Mojo Outshine Supernovas for Road Victory in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - San Diego Mojo took down the defending Pro Volleyball Federation champion Omaha Supernovas in four sets (20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22) on Sunday afternoon at CHI Health Center. Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke led the scoring effort for the Mojo, posting 19 points to help San Diego improve to 2-2 on the year, while the Novas dropped their second consecutive match to move to 2-2 this season.

Dahlke had another stellar outing for the Mojo, earning her third-straight double-double with a team-high 18 points and 12 digs, while hitting .356. Setter DaYeong Lee earned her third double-double with season highs of 46 assists and 14 digs.

Middle blocker Ronika Stone had her top performance of the season, tallying a season-high 13 points courtesy of seasons bests of nine kills and three blocks, while also chipping in seven digs. Outside hitter Jenaisya Moore added eight kills and middle blockers Leyla Blackwell and Lauren Page had six kills each.

The Supernovas were in control throughout much of the opening set, scoring four-straight points to take an early 6-2 lead before a Stone hammer into the middle of the Omaha defense put an end to the run. Omaha extended the lead to seven, 16-9, before the Mojo earned six of the next seven points to close the gap to two, 17-15. The squads split the next 10 points, highlighted by a pair of kills by Dahlke, before Omaha closed out the set earning the final three points, winning 25-20.

A tightly contested second set had San Diego and Omaha share the first 28 points, as neither side was able to build more than a two-point lead. The Mojo took a 15-14 lead into the break and built momentum from there, opening a 20-16 lead after a Dahlke swing from the back row. Back-to-back points by Lee courtesy of a block followed by a kill had the Mojo up 22-17. Blackwell evened the match with a kill to close out the set for the Mojo, 25-19. Dahlke led the way for San Diego in the second, collecting five kills in the frame, while Moore and Blackwell had four each.

Set three started similarly to the previous set with the squads splitting the points early until Dahlke scored to give San Diego a 12-10 lead, the first multi-point lead of the frame. After trading the next four points, the Mojo began rolling, putting together a 7-2 run to move ahead 21-14, highlighted by a monster block by Stone and key kills by middle blocker Rainelle Jones and Page. The Novas countered, cut the Mojo lead to two, 24-22, to force a San Diego timeout before Stone slammed home the win, 25-22.

With the score level at 6-6 in set four, San Diego's offense began clicking, scoring the next four points, capped by a Jones kill and a service ace. The Mojo pushed the advantage to five points late in the set, moving ahead 20-15, before Omaha rallied once again, cutting their deficit to two, 24-22. Moore closed out the match on the next point with a kill to give the Mojo the set, 25-22.

Next up, San Diego returns home for a two-match homestand beginning on Friday, Jan. 24 against PVF newcomer Indy Ignite with serve from inside Viejas Arena set for 6:05 p.m. PT. The Mojo will then host 2024 PVF regular-season champion Atlanta Vibe on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:05 p.m. PT.

