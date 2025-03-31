Vegas Suffers First Loss of the Season to San Diego

HENDERSON, Nev. - The Vegas Thrill (8-11) suffered a four-set defeat (24-26, 25-24, 17-25, 17-25) to the San Diego Mojo (7-13) on Sunday night at Lee's Family Forum. This was the first win for the Mojo over the Thrill since March 24 of last season where they swept them in Henderson.

Set 1

Four different Thrill players recorded a kill to get the match underway, as both teams traded points for a 6-6 tie. San Diego's Lauren Page put them up 8-7 and Vegas' Willow Johnson notched a kill of her own to tie the set, 8-8. Maya Tabron and Ronika Stone of the Mojo collected two straight kills before a Vegas attack error put San Diego up 11-8. The visitors upped their run to 6-0, 14-8, before Vegas called a timeout. Lauren Jardine collected her first kill for Vegas for a 2-0 Thrill run that cut the deficit to five, 15-10. Morgan Stout of the Thrill earned her first kill of the set to cut the deficit to three, 19-16. Johnson's service ace cut the deficit to two, 21-19, and San Diego's attack error made it a one-point match, 21-20, as the Mojo were forced to call a timeout. Hannah Maddux recorded a kill to tie the set, 21-21, and another one to take the lead, 22-21. Johnson earned herself another service ace for a 23-21 Vegas lead, but San Diego scored back-to-back points to tie the set, 23-23. A San Diego service error put Vegas one point away from winning the set, and San Diego tied it up, 24-24. San Diego would prevail by scoring two straight points for a 26-24 win. Johnson and Maddux tallied four kills apiece and Charitie Luper collected nine digs.

Set 2

Both teams traded points to begin the second set, as the second set saw a 5-5 tie. With the Mojo up 8-6 after the first timeout was called, Luper put down a pair of kills, while Kendra Dahlke of San Diego totaled three kills. Stout's kill put Vegas up 9-8 and a Johnson kill saw Vegas' lead go up to 10-8. The Thrill's lead grew even more after a San Diego service error bumped Vegas' lead to 14-10. The Mojo came all the way back to tie the set, 14-14, but Maddux stopped their run with her first kill of the set to take a 15-14 advantage. With the set tied at 17-17, a long rally ignited the Thrill for a Strout kill for an 18-17 lead. A Mojo attack error put the Thrill up 19-17 before San Diego called a timeout. Luper's sixth kill of the set put Vegas up 20-17 and her seventh kill put them up 21-18. Two straight Mojo points cut their deficit to one, 21-20, and they tied the set, 22-22, thanks to a long rally that resulted in a Dahlke kill. Two San Diego attack errors gave Vegas a 24-22 lead, but the Mojo responded and tied the set at 24-24. Maddux's kill put the Vegas lead to 25-24 and Jardine clinched the set with a solo block. Luper posted seven kills, Carly Graham put up 12 assists and Johnson collected three digs.

Set 3

Graham's kill tied the set at 4-4, but San Diego was able to capitalize on a 2-0 run for a 6-4 lead. Vegas cut the deficit to one, 9-8, after a San Diego attack error. Maddux's kill tied the set, 10-10, but the Mojo went on a 2-0 run for a 12-10 cushion. A 5-0 Mojo run put their lead to 17-11 and the run ended with an attack error, cutting Vegas' deficit to five, 17-12. Ronika Stone of San Diego tallied her sixth kill of the match for a six-point lead, 18-12. The Mojo wasted little time collecting a 7-5 run for a 25-17 set three triumph. Dahlke notched four kills, while setter Sarah Sponcil tallied 10 assists.

Set 4

With set four tied at 3-3, Childress snuck in a kill for a 4-3 lead. Stout and the Thrill retook the lead again, 7-6, but San Diego tied the set, 7-7. A back-and-forth affair kept going with Vegas up 10-9 thanks to a Maddux block. Stone's kills and Vegas' attack error saw the Mojo take a 14-11 lead. After San Diego led 15-13, they scored the next four points thanks to a trio of Reagan Pittman blocks and a Thrill attack error. Vegas cut the deficit to six, 21-15, with a Jardine kill, but San Diego capitalized and came through for a 25-17.

Key Stats

The Mojo were paced by Dahlke's 21 kills, five digs, one block and one service ace. Stone added 10 kills, three solo blocks and two digs, while Sponcil tallied a double-double of 44 assists and 10 digs. As a team, San Diego totaled 58 digs and 13 blocks, with seven of those blocks coming from Pittman.

The Thrill were led by Luper's nine kills and 14 digs, while Maddux collected another double-digit kill performance of 10 kills. Graham started her first match of the season where she tallied 23 assists and eight digs. Vegas hit just .157 overall in the match.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL: Vegas will hit the road where they will face the Grand Rapids Rise on Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

