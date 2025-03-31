Dahlke, Pittman Guide Mojo to Four-Set Win over Vegas Thrill

HENDERSON, Nev. - Sparked by standout performances from outside hitter Kendra Dahlke and middle blocker Regan Pittman, the San Diego Mojo took down the Vegas Thrill in four sets on Sunday evening, 26-24, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17, at Lee's Family Forum. San Diego (7-13) snapped a three-match losing streak to keep their postseason hopes alive, while Vegas (8-11) have lost nine of their last 10 matches.

Dahlke collected 21 kills in the win, her third 20-kill performance of the season, and added one block and one ace to lead the match in scoring with 23 points.

Pittman matched her season high with seven blocks, tied for the second-most in Mojo history, and added five kills for 12 points.

Middle blocker Ronika Stone had 10 kills, three blocks and one ace to score 14, and outside hitter Maya Tabron scored 11 points with eight kills, two blocks and an ace and had a match-high 15 digs. Setter Sarah Sponcil recorded her second consecutive double-double, dishing out 44 assists to go along with 10 digs.

Tabron kicked off the scoring in the match with an opposite court smash that started a 3-1 San Diego run for an early Mojo lead. Vegas remained in striking distance and quickly evened the score at 6-6. After trading the next four points, the Mojo put together a seven-point run to open a 15-8 lead, highlighted by a pair of kills by Dahlke and two points from Tabron. The Thrill remained composed and began chipping away at the Mojo advantage, catching and surpassing the visitors late in the set to move in front, 22-21. After the Thrill captured the next point, Stone and Dahlke posted back-to-back blocks to tie up the set. San Diego and Vegas traded the next two points before the Mojo closed out the frame with a Pittman block and a Dahlke kill off the hands of the Thrill defense, winning the opening frame, 26-24. Dahlke paced the Mojo in set one, recording eight kills with a .438 hitting percentage, while Tabron and opposite Lauren Page had three kills each. San Diego combined for a .368 hitting percentage in the set and tallied three blocks to none for the Thrill.

The sides were evenly matched to start set two with neither team able to sting more than two points together, until the Thrill collected five-straight points to jump to an 11-8 lead. Vegas pushed the lead to four, 13-9, before San Diego struck back with a 5-1 run to even the score at 14-14. Vegas found a rhythm and pushed the lead back to three, 21-18, when the Mojo once again responded, taking four of the next five points to tie the set, 22-22. A pair of Mojo hitting errors followed to put Vegas on the brink of a set victory, but a service error and a double-contact call against the Thrill extended the frame. Vegas regained composer to earn the next two points and claim the set, 26-24. Dahlke once again paced the Mojo offense, collected seven kills in the set.

Aces from Stone and Dahlke and a pair of blocks by Tabron keyed a fast start in set three for the Mojo, allowing the side to jump to an early 9-5 lead. A San Diego service error spurred a Vibe comeback, as the hosts once again battled back with a 5-1 run to even the score, 10-10. The Mojo countered, capturing seven of the next eight points to move ahead 17-11 and take command of the set, cruising down the stretch to win it, 25-17. Dahlke added another four kills in the frame, while Tabron and Pittman added two kills each.

Set four played out similarly to its predecessor, as San Diego and Vegas split the first 20 points before the Mojo caught fire. Powered by three blocks from Pittman, the Mojo moved in front 19-13 and did not look back, quickly closing out the set, 25-17, to earn the win on the road. Defense was the key in the final frame, as the Mojo collected four blocks and 11 digs and limited the Vibe to a .065 hitting percentage.

Next up, San Diego will rest up for the next week before returning to action at home on Tuesday, April 8 against the Atlanta Vibe. First serve from inside Viejas Arena is set for 7 p.m. PT and the match will air live on Roku Channel with A.J. Kanell and Madison Fitzpatrick on the call. The Mojo will be hosting Regrettable Tattoo Night, during which contestants will have an opportunity to win a free tattoo removal with the winner determined by a vote of fans in the crowd.

