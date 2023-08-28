VanScoter Wins 10th Game of the Season

Pasco, WA: It is all smiles right now in the AquaSox locker room. The boys have won five in a row and eight of their last nine, and they are now five games up on the final Northwest League playoff spot with only 12 games left in the season. Their 7-3 win against the Dust Devils on Sunday was led by a three-hit performance from Cole Young, three RBIs from Blake Rambusch, and another quality start from Reid VanScoter.

Coming out of the gates, things did not look so good for the AquaSox. The Dust Devils got to VanScoter early, putting up two runs in the bottom of the first on a Joe Stewart RBI double and a Cam Williams RBI single. VanScoter did well to pitch through the rest of the jam.

Everett would respond with a four-run rally in the third. It started when the Frogs loaded the bases with nobody out. After a strikeout and a pop-out left the rally in jeopardy, Victor Labrada came through with an RBI single to make it 2-1. Blake Rambusch followed this up with an RBI walk to tie the game before Cole Young picked up a two-RBI single to make it a 4-2 AquaSox lead.

After the Dust Devils scored one more in the third to make it a 4-3 ballgame, VanScoter held the line, allowing his offense to get back to work in the top of the fifth, when Blake Rambusch picked up his second RBI of the game on a two-out single that made it 5-3.

VanScoter's night ended after six innings of solid work. It was his ninth straight quality start of the season as he only gave up three runs on eight hits and struck out nine. He lowered his ERA to 3.36 on the season and continued his case for Northwest League pitcher of the year.

Everett would put up two more runs in the contest on Rambusch's third RBI of the night and second RBI single in the seventh and Ben Ramirez's tenth home run of the season in the ninth.

Meanwhile, the Everett bullpen continued their dominance of late. Troy Taylor, Peyton Alford and Sam Carlson each fired scoreless innings to finish off the Dust Devils, striking out six total and only allowing three hits.

The AquaSox will now take the bus ride northeast to Spokane as they begin the second to last series of the season against the Spokane Indians on Tuesday night.

