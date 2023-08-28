Record-Setting Crowd Sees Tri-City Bested by Everett

The homestanding Tri-City Dust Devils (18-34 2H, 52-65) came roaring out of the gates in their Sunday night contest with the Everett AquaSox (32-22, 66-54), but the visitors took advantage of walks and two-out hits to pace them to a 7-3 win at Gesa Stadium that gave them a fifth straight win to close the series.

A crowd of 1,637 attended Sunday night's game on Team Photo Giveaway Night presented by AutoZone, setting a new Dust Devils single-season attendance record with six home games remaining on the 2023 schedule. 108,274 fans have come through the Gesa Stadium gates so far, eclipsing the 108,136 fans making it out to the park in 2022.

That crowd saw Tri-City open up with a 2-0 1st inning lead, with the first three batters facing Everett starter Reid VanScoter (10-6) getting hits to put up early runs. CF Joe Stewart and 2B Adrian Placencia doubled back-to-back, with Placencia's scoring Stewart for the first run of the night. 1B Cam Williams then singled through the left side, and Placencia scored when AquaSox LF Blake Rambusch bobbled the ball in left field to make it 2-0.

Dust Devils starter Bryce Osmond, on lighter duty after throwing 101 pitches in a win Tuesday night, went two scoreless innings and did not factor into the decision. Reliever Will Christophersen (0-4) took over in the top of the 3rd and struggled with control, issuing two walks and a single that loaded the bases with no one out. The righty would leave the game mid-the next at-bat with an undisclosed injury, and lefty Julian Smith took over a 2-1 count.

Smith came back to get a strikeout and induce a popup to get within an out of a great escape. The AquaSox would not let that happen, though, with an RBI infield single, bases loaded walk and two-run single giving Everett a 4-2 lead. Tri-City would get a run in the bottom of the 3rd when Placencia scored following a pickoff of Williams, who stalled long enough for Placencia to sprint home and get the Dust Devils back within a run at 4-3.

Two two-out RBI hits by Rambusch and a solo home run by 3B Ben Ramirez in the 9th would extend the AquaSox lead to its final 7-3 margin, while Tri-City would threaten in later innings but get held off the scoreboard. Everett pitching again confounded Dust Devils hitters, racking up 15 strikeouts on the evening and handing the team the loss that eliminated them from postseason contention.

Offensively, both DH Will McGillis and Adrian Placencia had three-hit nights for Tri-City, both with two singles and a double as part of an 11-hit night for the Dust Devils. As well, SS Andy Blake added a double in the extra-base hit department.

Tri-City will hit the road and try both to finish August and start September on a strong note in a six-game series with the Eugene Emeralds at PK Park this week that opens with a 6:35 p.m. Tuesday night contest. Broadcast coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:15 p.m., both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

The Dust Devils will return home to Gesa Stadium for their final home series of the season Tuesday, September 5 against Vancouver. Tickets for the Canadians series are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

