VanScoter Continues Dominance, Frogs Win 4-1

June 15, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Pasco, WA: It seems that whenever Reid VanScoter takes the mound for the AquaSox, the people of Everett can mark that day as "win day' in their calendars.

The left-handed starting pitcher went six innings on Wednesday night, allowing only one run on two hits and striking out six, advancing his record to 6-2 on the season and lowering his ERA to 3.04 on the season. VanScoter's outing began with an inauspicious start as he allowed a leadoff single in the first inning to Tri-City leadoff hitter Joe Stewart. This would be the only hit VanScoter would allow until the sixth inning.

Everett did their offensive damage in the third inning against Dust Devils' starter Cole Percival, who came into Wednesday with a 6.75 ERA over four appearances. After Percival, the son of Troy Percival the former four-time MLB All-Star, loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman, he uncorked a wild pitch that put Everett up 1-0. A couple of pitches later, Hogan Windish doubled past the center fielder to score two more and make the score 3-0. Ben Ramirez would follow that up with an RBI single to score Windish and make it 4-0.

It was Ramirez's hit that drove Percival from the game. The Tri-City bullpen took over and for the second straight night, did not allow a run for the remainder of the contest.

Fortunately for the Frogs, four runs were more than enough for their star left-handed starter. After giving up the leadoff single in the first, VanScoter retired 12 straight batters into the fifth and 15 of 16 batters into the sixth. He exited after six, allowing one run in his final inning of work.

The Everett bullpen took care of business from there. Leon Hunter, Michael Flynn, and Logan Rinehart combined to shut down the Dust Devils in the seventh, eighth, and ninth. They only gave up one hit and struck out six. Rinehart finished things off with a strikeout of Werner Blakely to pick up his fourth save of the season.

