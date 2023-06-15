Everett Evens Series by Besting Tri-City

A strong start from Everett AquaSox (28-31) pitcher Reid VanScoter slowed the Tri-City Dust Devils (31-28) offense Wednesday night, helping the visitors take a 4-1 win at Gesa Stadium to even the series at a game apiece.

VanScoter (6-2) went six innings, giving up a run on two hits with six strikeouts. The lefty from Livonia, New York gave up an infield single to LF Joe Stewart to start his night but retired 12 straight Tri-City batters from there and held the home team off the scoreboard until his final inning of work.

The Dust Devils run came in the bottom of the 6th inning. Stewart drew a one-out walk and stole his 22nd base of the season to get to second. 1B Gabe Matthews came through with a bloop single up the middle, scoring Stewart for what ended up the final 4-1 margin.

Everett only scored in one inning, the top of the 3rd, plating four runs with two outs. A pair of walks and a hit batter would prove costly for Tri-City starter Cole Percival (0-2) in the inning, with a run scoring on a wild pitch and back-to-back hits chasing the righty out after just 2.2 innings.

The home nine stayed within range throughout the night thanks to 6.1 scoreless innings of relief from the Dust Devils bullpen. Hayden Seig got the final out of the 3rd and worked through the 4th. Jose Salvador followed with three no-hit scoreless frames, striking out six along the way, and Willian Suarez and Nick Mondak added one inning each. Mondak struck out the side in the top of the 9th inning.

At the plate Joe Stewart reached base twice, with his 1st inning infield hit extending his hit streak to 11 games. Also, 3B Werner Blakely's 7th inning hustle double to right pushed his hitting streak to eight games, his the final of Tri-City's three hits on the evening.

The loss, paired with Vancouver's walk-off win over Hillsboro, moved the Dust Devils to 2.5 games back of the Canadians in the Northwest League First Half race with seven games to play. The First Half will end June 22, with the winner earning a berth to the Northwest League Championship Series in September. Then, the standings will reset the following day for the Second Half sprint going to the end of the regular season September 10.

The Dust Devils will look to rebound in game three of the six-game set with the AquaSox at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. An annual tradition will return: Hat Giveaway Night, this year thanks to Community Real Estate with Keller Williams. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Rooster Tails hat, with the team donning their alternate identity that tips the cap to the summer hydroplane races on the Columbia River.

Right-hander Chase Chaney (4-1, 2.85 ERA) will start for Tri-City, and lefty Raul Alcantara (0-2, 10.75 ERA) will counter for Everett. Broadcast coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tickets for both Thursday night's game and the weekend's clashes with the AquaSox are on sale now, with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

