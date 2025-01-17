Vancouver Rally Falls Short in Ottawa

January 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







OTTAWA ON - The Ottawa Black Bears went on a four-goal rally to start the second half and then hung on to defeat the Vancouver Warriors 9-8 before 5217 fans in our Nation's Capital.

Port Moody's Riley Loewen paced the offence for Vancouver, scoring three times in the first half. Other goal scorers for Vancouver were Kevin Crowley with a pair and singles going to Keegan Bal, Reid Bowering and Owen Grant, who scored his eighth goal of the season, which leads all NLL defenders.

Aden Walsh turned aside 34 of 43 shots in the loss.

With the defeat, Vancouver falls to 3-2 on the season and now will head to Philadelphia for a game on Monday afternoon versus the Philadelphia Wings. Opening faceoff will be at 2 PM PT.

