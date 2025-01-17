Player Transactions

January 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Calgary Roughnecks have released Caelan Mander from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Caelan Mander to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Kieran McKay on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Remo Schenato on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

