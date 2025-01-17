Game Prep: Black Bears vs Warriors

January 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Black Bears are back home after three straight road games to take on the Vancouver Warriors tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tonight's game marks the first of two back-to-back meetings between the two teams this season, the second of which comes next Friday on the road.

Tickets to tonight's game are available for purchase HERE!

Last week, the Black Bears took on the Georgia Swarm for the first time this season and their offense came to play. Despite going down 3-0 just two minutes into the game, the Black Bears rallied back to leave with a 14-10 victory.

Three players netted hat tricks - Larson Sundown, Jacob Dunbar and Jeff Teat. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

The Vancouver Warriors enter tonight's game with a 3-1 record. Most recently, the Warriors defeated the San Diego Seals by a score of 11-9 on January 10. Prior to tonight's game, here's how the Black Bears and Swarm match up:

Jacob Dunbar (13) - GOALS - Keegan Bal (12)

Jeff Teat (16) - ASSISTS - Kevin Crowley (8)

Jeff Teat (27) - POINTS - Keegan Bal (19)

Jay Thorimbert (36) - LOOSE BALLS - Alec Stathakis (33)

Zach Higgins (194) - SAVES - Aden Walsh (154)

Don't miss a thing! Get your tickets to tonight's game HERE. Fans unable to attend can watch tonight's game on TSN and follow along on Black Bears' socials for live updates.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 17, 2025

Game Prep: Black Bears vs Warriors - Ottawa Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.