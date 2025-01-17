Game Day Preview - Warriors at Black Bears

January 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Ottawa

10.5 GF/Game 9.8

9.3 GA/Game 10.0

51.3 Shots/Game 44.6

23.3 PIM/Game 8.8

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN5

- TSN+

- ESPN+

- NLL+ *outside Canada*

MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first of two meetings between Vancouver and Ottawa this season: Jan. 17 (road) and Jan. 24 (home).

- The Warriors have a 2-1 all-time record against the Black Bears franchise and have yet to play the franchise on the road. This is Vancouver's first matchup against the Ottawa franchise since it's relocation from New York.

- The Warriors defeated the then-New York Riptide 16-10 in their previous matchup at Rogers Arena on April 13, 2024.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Owen Grant is third in the NLL in blocked shots (9).

- Alec Stathakis is sixth in the NLL in faceoff percentage (61.7%), minimum 150 attempts.

- The Warriors are allowing 9.3 goals/game, the second-best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- Bal is coming off a historic performance, becoming the fourth player ever to record a sock trick in a single quarter. On the season, Bal leads the Warriors in goals (12) and points (19), and is tied for the team lead in assists (7).

PLAYER TO WATCH - OTTAWA

Jeff Teat

- Since his arrival in the NLL in 2022, Teat has been one of the top players in the league, registering at least 108 points in each campaign, including a career-high 58 goals last season. The Brampton, ON native recorded his 400th career NLL point in the Black Bears' previous game on January 10 at Georgia.

UPCOMING GAMES

- Monday, Jan. 20 at Philadelphia Wings

- Friday, Jan. 24 vs Ottawa Black Bears

- Friday, Jan. 31 at Halifax Thunderbirds

