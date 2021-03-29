Vancouver Canadians to Begin Season in Hillsboro

Vancouver, B.C. -- The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club is still hopeful to open our gates at Nat Bailey Stadium to welcome our great fans back to the ballpark in 2021. However, with the continuing closure of the Canada-US border, we have made the proactive decision to start our 2021 season in Hillsboro, OR.

The health and safety of our fans, players and staff continues to be our top priority. As an organization, we are working through plans to execute a safe return to Nat Bailey Stadium in addition to providing an alternative option for the games to be played. We are committed to sharing any updates with our fans as they become available.

Canadians Season Ticket and NatPack Holders will receive communication directly from a C's representative on the flexible ticketing options available.

