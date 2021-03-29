Canadians to Start 2021 Season in Hillsboro, Oregon

(Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, BC) - The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club will start the 2021 season in Hillsboro, Oregon due to the Canadian/US Border closure caused by Covid 19 restrictions.

"We have had to make a very tough decision that impacts so many people, however, as much as we would love to be starting at the Nat, we have had to find a temporary home and we are very fortunate to find a location that will welcome us like Hillsboro", stated C's President Andy Dunn.

"We hope to be back home in Vancouver as soon as it is allowed and makes sense from a safety standpoint for everyone involved. We will never jeopardize our players, our fans or our staff, we will continue to try and do our part in ending the Covid 19 situation. There is no place like home, especially when home is Nat Bailey Stadium. To all of our fans in Vancouver, please stay safe and we will be back home as soon as we can, we appreciate all your support and we will have information soon related to ways to support, cheer and follow the C's while we are forced to play elsewhere."

The Canadians will share Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro with the Hillsboro Hops Class A (Arizona Diamondbacks).

"I want to thank the City of Hillsboro, The Hillsboro Hops & Major League Baseball for their support during this challenging time. Mike McMurray, KL Wombacher and the entire Hops organization have been fantastic to work with and we are so appreciative of their accepting of us into their wonderful facility. The City of Hillsboro, Mayor Steve Callaway and Scott Brucker from the City of Hillsboro also deserve a big thank you for all their efforts and allowing us a first-class venue to play and operate", continued Dunn.

"I'm thrilled that the Vancouver Canadians have chosen to play their season in Hillsboro. Unfortunately, they cannot play at home due to current travel constraints, but Hillsboro loves baseball, as does the entire Metro area, so I know they will be welcomed and supported. The staff and players of the 'Vancouver Canadians of Hillsboro' are welcome to call Hillsboro 'home' as long as they need. The Canadians have a huge passionate fan base so we look forward to welcoming them to Hillsboro during the season as well."

Information on Ticket plans and C's information will be released soon.

