Van Scoyoc Vanquishes Sox, 7-2

Pasco, WA: Four errors allowed the Tri-City Dust Devils (32-29) to build an early lead on offense while starting pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc retired the first twelve Everett AquaSox (29-32) hitters on the way to a 7-2 Dust Devils win.

The Dust Devils took an early 2-0 in the first inning as they took advantage of a pair of throw errors. The lead was extended the lead in the third as the AquaSox committed another error and a balk for the third run of the game and then Gabe Matthews singled in a run to make it 4-0.

While the Dust Devils offense was being aided by AquaSox misques, Tri-City pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc was mowing down Everett batters. Van Scoyoc struck out the side in the first inning and took a perfect game into the top of the fifth inning. Hogan Windish finally got to Van Scoyoc with a fifth-inning lead-off home run that traveled over the left-center field wall for his seventh home run of the season.

The Dust Devils added two more insurance runs in the seventh inning increasing their lead to 7-1. The AquaSox scored their second and final run of the game in the eighth inning when James Parker doubled and then came in to score two batters later when Blake Rambusch singled on a line drive into center field.

Van Scoyoc picked up the win, going 6.1 innings, allowing only three hits, one earned run, one walk, and tied his season high of nine strikeouts.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday, June 17. LHP Brandon Schaeffer will make his third start for the AquaSox since getting called up from single A Modesto on June 6. Schaeffer is 1-1 with a 1.46 ERA over his first two starts with Everett. RHP Bryce Osmond (1-5, 4.68 ERA) will start for Tri-City. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the pre-game show begins at 6:45 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action.

